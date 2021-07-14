Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henshaw and Smith start in a new-look 10-12 combination for the Lions

DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions Date: Saturday 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Cape Town Stadium Coverage: Live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and app

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw returns from injury and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is named on the bench for the British and Irish Lions' final match before the series against South Africa.

Fly-half Marcus Smith also starts at 10 against the Stormers on Saturday after only being called up at the weekend.

Second row Jones could return to action just three weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Japan.

He returned home but trained with Wales before heading back to South Africa.

Scotland's Stuart Hogg returns after a period of self-isolation following an outbreak of Covid in the tourists' camp to lead the side from full-back.

"For the matchday 23 it's their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place, so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players," said head coach Warren Gatland.

"It is particularly pleasing to be able to name Stuart Hogg in the squad. He's not had much luck on Lions Tours to date, so it'll be great to see him cross the whitewash again with the captain's armband."

British and Irish Lions: Hogg: Adams, Daly, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Smith, Price, Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Beard, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Fagerson, AW Jones, Simmonds, Davies, Harris, Rees-Zammit