Wales v Argentina - second Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 19:15 BST.

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans is hoping to be rewarded for his patience when he lines up against Argentina on Saturday.

Evans will win his eighth cap while starting only his second Test after being forced to wait behind Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy.

Biggar is with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa, while Sheedy has started the two summer games so far against Canada and Argentina.

"I feel like I've been quite patient," said Evans.

"I am very excited. It has been brilliant since I came into camp. I've really enjoyed it and it's been good to have a bit of responsibility."

The Cardiff fly-half has been rewarded for an impressive showing off the bench in last week's first-Test 20-20 draw against Argentina with a spot in the initial line-up for Saturday's second encounter.

The 24-year-old was meant to start the Canada game on Saturday, 3 July ahead of Sheedy, but suffered an ankle injury in training and then had to make do with a replacement's role against the Pumas at Principality Stadium last Saturday.

Evans landed two conversions as Wales fought back to earn a draw and missed a long-range penalty in the last minute that could have won the game.

Jarrod Evans was first capped in 2018 and his only other start came against Ireland in August 2019 before the World Cup in Japan that he missed out on

"The injury was quite frustrating because I knew I was down to start that game. Sometimes things just don't go for you but I'm lucky enough to get another opportunity, as well as having had some time off the bench last week. I'm always grateful for the chance.

"I've been in a few campaigns here and there for years now, going back to the [2019] World Cup. They have given me things to work on and I'd like to think I've got better in those areas.

"Now it is the match, come Saturday, and hopefully I can show it out there and put my hands up for future matches, put my best foot forward and do what they want from me."

Evans will have Cardiff team-mate Tomos Williams as his half-back partner with the latter also having caught the eye as a replacement in the first Test.

"He is a class act," said Evans. "I've played with him for so many years now. We are on the same page a lot of the time.

"A lot of minutes, a lot of matches together - we are quite familiar with how each other plays.

"We're looking forward to this weekend and trying to play the game we want to play and negating the game Argentina want to play."