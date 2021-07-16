Harry Elrington: Gloucester sign former London Irish loose-head prop
Gloucester have signed Harry Elrington following his departure from fellow Premiership club London Irish.
The 27-year-old loose-head prop played five times in the league for the Exiles last season, starting two games.
"Harry is a big prop who will add real physicality to our front row," Cherry and Whites head coach George Skivington told the club website.
"He's a powerful scrummager who is coming into his prime so we're really looking forward to see him push on."
Gloucester have not disclosed the length of Elrington's contract at Kingsholm.