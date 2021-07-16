Harry Elrington: Gloucester sign former London Irish loose-head prop

Harry Elrington in action for London Irish
Harry Elrington made his Premiership debut for London Irish in September 2017 and made 37 top-flight appearances for the Exiles

Gloucester have signed Harry Elrington following his departure from fellow Premiership club London Irish.

The 27-year-old loose-head prop played five times in the league for the Exiles last season, starting two games.

"Harry is a big prop who will add real physicality to our front row," Cherry and Whites head coach George Skivington told the club website.external-link

"He's a powerful scrummager who is coming into his prime so we're really looking forward to see him push on."

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of Elrington's contract at Kingsholm.

