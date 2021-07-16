British and Irish Lions 2021: Matt Dawson says 'the wheels are off' if Lions lose again

Maro Itoje is tackled by two South Africa players
The British and Irish Lions suffered a bruising 17-13 defeat to South Africa A on Wednesday
DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions
Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Cape Town Stadium
Coverage: Live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and app

Former British and Irish Lion Matt Dawson says "the wheels are off the tour" if the side records a second loss against the Stormers on Saturday.

Warren Gatland's team were beaten 17-13 by a Test-level South Africa A team at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

They face provincial side Stormers at the same venue in their last outing before the three-Test series against the Springboks begins on 24 July.

"The Lions have got to bounce back," Dawson said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the Lions lose this game, the wheels are off the tour. They'll lose the series. There will be that siege mentality among the players.

"They [those playing on Saturday] have the responsibility now to give the momentum back to the Lions. I expect the Lions to be full ball."

'You have to be cute and clever, not outpower Springboks'

Although some labelled Wednesday's game as a "fourth Test", the Springboks had a stunted build-up to the match with their win against Georgia on 2 July the side's only official international since winning the World Cup in 2019.

After a second game against the same opponents was cancelled because of coronavirus cases in both camps, South Africa's A team will get another run-out against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium immediately before the Lions' game on Saturday.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has made wholesale changes to his team, with only Damian de Allende, Marco van Staden and Joseph Dweba keeping their places, although the squad still boasts nine World Cup winners.

Despite South Africa's lack of game time and recent six-day isolation because of a Covid-19 outbreak, the hosts stifled the Lions' attack and only allowed their opponents over the tryline once.

"First and foremost you have got to win the physical battle," advised Dawson.

"Boil it down to the basics, the Lions weren't up to speed. How were South Africa up to speed when they have hardly played any rugby?

"The Lions do have to look at themselves and I think Warren Gatland will be the perfect coach to bring that out of them.

"If you think you're going to go and outpower South Africa, I think you're barking up the wrong tree. I think you've got to be cute and clever."

Captain Jones 'has to start' - Shanklin

Alun Wyn Jones talking to Neil Jenkins in training
Alun Wyn Jones joined the Lions on Thursday after making a remarkable recovery from a shoulder injury

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend - whose coronavirus isolation ended earlier this week - says the Stormers game is "massive for everyone involved".

Gatland said on Thursday his Test selection was still "fluid" and Townsend added that coaches would begin discussing their team for the series on Sunday.

The Scotland head coach described the Stormers game as "the last chance for players to put their hands up".

For returning captain Alun Wyn Jones and rookie fly-half Marcus Smith, it is also their first.

Jones joined up with the Lions on Thursday after an incredible 18-day recovery from a dislocated shoulder, while Smith was called up last Saturday as cover for Finn Russell, whose Achilles tear is likely to keep him out until the second Test.

Dawson describes the return of four-time Lion Jones as "gold dust" and former Wales team-mate Tom Shanklin backed the lock - who is on the bench on Saturday - to be ready for the Tests.

"If he wasn't fit, he wouldn't jeopardise the tour," Shanklin said.

"He has to start. There is no way he can come off the bench because if he comes off the bench and injures himself then they're two men down straight away.

"He's not there to give some motivational speech. He's out there because he's fit."

'Biggar and Farrell can learn from Smith' - Monye

The inclusion of 22-year-old Smith is the culmination of a remarkable three weeks that have included winning a Premiership title with Harlequins and earning his first England cap.

Although a place in the Test side seems unlikely, he and Owen Farrell are the only fully fit 10s available to Gatland with Dan Biggar rested because of a minor ankle injury.

Former Quins wing Ugo Monye said Smith will offer "something magical" when he makes his first Lions start on Saturday.

"I think he brings an absolute vitality and freshness, instinct rugby," added the former Lion.

"I hope he retains his personality and style of play and we get to see that on Saturday. I think this will be the easiest game he has played in the last three weeks.

"The opposition isn't as good and the quality of players he has around him is unbelievable.

"You have got a 22-year-old on tour with two caps and I honestly think Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell can learn from him."

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 16:12

    Why do these guys try to sensationalise everything for a cheap headline? Better to win obviously but the only game that really matters is the first test. Everything up to that point is trial (and error!)

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 16:21

    I can personally guarantee the Lions will not lose and will win by a barrel load.
    BBC if I am right can I have Dawson's job as he clearly has no idea about what is going to happen tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:11

      Origo replied:
      "I can personally guarantee" and you have the nerve to deride Dawson🤡

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:16

    Dawson making mountains out of molehills as usual. Why is it the BBC feel the need to employ "experts" like this (Savage, Sutton, Vaughan all spring to mind), who simply exaggerate things out of all proportion?

    I thought that's what gutter journalists like McN were for!

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 16:07

    I think Murray is in real danger of losing a test slot as is farrell. Great to see henshaw, awj and hogg back

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 16:21

      Googly replied:
      9: Ali Price
      10: Dan Biggar

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:19

    If Lions want any chance of winning a test, Farrell cannot be 10.
    Kicking too frequently, always badly, and makes the entire attacking threat impotent.

    • Reply posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 16:24

      jonjonnyjon replied:
      If you that much slow ball from Murray you’d be kicking too.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 16:35

    Matt Dawson !!!

    “Wheels are off if the Lions lose”

    Same with Linekar, why is licence fee money wasted paying these ‘pundits’...... absolute rubbish the pair of them

    Sky struck gold with Warburton, more recent, more relevant and talks sense

    • Reply posted by WillDbeasty, today at 16:46

      WillDbeasty replied:
      Whats the problem with linekar? Dawson is pretty irrelevant and its a stupid comment but probably just click bait.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 16:10

    I don't think Dawson rates the Springboks too highly, not one of them made his World Cup Final 15, yet they had the audacity to go and win it. Still, punditry is full of pitfalls and lots and lots of humour.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 16:31

      Gaz replied:
      Humour thst often smells a little off!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:30

    What rubbish Dawson, he really needs to read the nonsense that he writes. Saturday will allow some players game time and Gatland will pick his test squad. Looking forward to watching good rugby than reading drivel like this column.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 16:47

    astonishing how some posters on here think Smith will bring something different to Farrell and Biggar and yet were against Russell doing the same thing

  • Comment posted by Redneck, today at 16:19

    The lions won't get anywhere in the tests if they play Farrell, especially if Murray is inside him. It was all too slow ahainst SA A's. Without Farrels mistakes it would ha\/e been a different game. I must say I can't see what Townsend has brought tothe backline. Lets hope he's been keeping it unde wraps for the tests

    • Reply posted by KingDon, today at 16:33

      KingDon replied:
      Townsend has brought a lot; you can see it through the way the Irish and Welsh backs have been performing.
      Unfortunately, last game he was stuck with Murray (off form) and Farrell (now an off form championship player), so the attack never got started.
      That will change completely for the tests.

  • Comment posted by Dead simple, today at 16:07

    Utter codswallop, get back in your bin Dawson. It's all about the tests, everything else is prep. Obviously it's better prep to win but not essential in any way.

    • Reply posted by Rsuppards, today at 16:13

      Rsuppards replied:
      Spoken with all your experience of playing on Lions tours...

  • Comment posted by No, today at 16:25

    Pleased for Smith joining the tour. Even more pleased he is starting a game... let's hope he doesn't aimlessly, needlessly kick the ball away every time ... Farrell doesn't seem to have learned that when you kick the ball to a team like SA they bring it back with a vengeance!!

  • Comment posted by Dave Beese, today at 16:24

    What an absolutely pointless comment, wish I hadn't wasted my time reading it.

    • Reply posted by BSA, today at 16:26

      BSA replied:
      Well you did, and Dawson is still getting paid for writing it.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 16:55

    Don’t play Farrell, they’ll lose then!

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 16:43

    Why the sudden panic? There's rarely a lions tour when they don't lose one of the warm up games.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:56

    Few things not working on Wednesday but top of the list must have been leadership. How many were shouting at the TV (never understood why that doesn't work) to go for the set scrum at the end of the first half?

    So good to see AWJ back on the tour. Think he needs have a good 30 in this game

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:04

      Alex replied:
      Yep, the decision making in every facet of the game was poor, not just penalties. The exciting back line barely had a touch and when they did it was scraps, because most quick balls were kicked away

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 16:44

    Murray/Farrell 9-10, does not work and is taylor-made for the Boks; they aren't the quickest. Murray is not the player he was and apart from box kicking, offers little else. They will stifle the back-line...I'd have DB and Ali Price...DB is a big game player and price offers more in attack then Murray; possibly GD at 9 too....

    • Reply posted by newportOB, today at 16:51

      newportOB replied:
      If you really wanted to go left field: Price and Russell would have caused them a lot of problems. Too big a gamble to go for Price and Smith though, new combination and inexperience at 10. Gats will play CM at 10 with Biggar at 10 and OF at 12 or on bench? Shame FR is not available.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 16:34

    Dawson has a point. Losing to an A team isn't great, especially one that's been organised on the fly.

    OK it wasn't the test team, and the one on Saturday certainly isn't, but it's not a great look losing twice to midweek teams.

    Still the Lions should beat the Boks in the tests.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:21

    A light was shone in the dusky sky in the shape of an L and it was spotted. The Legend that is AWJ saw it, immediately
    put his shorts on over his pants, donned his L cape which is only given to Lions legends and then with a defiant fist pointing upwards he set off. As you read this he will be sharing his insight and thoughts with the rest of the squads, all is well. Matt who? never heard of him.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 16:41

      Devon Maid replied:
      I couldn't agree more! AWJ, Legend. Matt who.....?

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 16:08

    So, by implication, Finn Russell has nothing to learn from Marcus Smith.

    • Reply posted by KingDon, today at 16:25

      KingDon replied:
      Dam right.
      Young lad Smith has plenty he can learn from the hugely skilful and experienced Finn.

