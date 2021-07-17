Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scored the Lions' second try against the Stormers

DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions DHL Stormers: (3) 3 Pen: Swiel British and Irish Lions: (21) 49 Tries: Beard, Cowan-Dickie, Hill, Conan, Fagerson, Rees-Zammit, Simmonds; Cons: Smith 7

The British and Irish Lions completed their Test series preparations with a comfortable win against the Stormers in the players' final chance to impress before they face South Africa.

Adam Beard opened the Lions' scoring in the 28th minute at Cape Town Stadium.

Debutant Marcus Smith fed Louis Rees-Zammit for the best of the tourists' sevens tries, with six from forwards.

Tour captain Alun Wyn Jones completed his incredible return from injury as he played 27 minutes off the bench.

The Lions - who recorded their only warm-up loss against South Africa A on Wednesday - begin a three-Test series against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July.

Beirne and Cowan-Dickie stake claims

Warren Gatland had said before the match that "60-70%" of his Test team was fluid, but in the early stages players seemed to be moving out of rather than into contention.

A physical Stormers side offered good preparation for South Africa and in damp conditions the Lions responded to the challenge with several handling errors.

Number eight Jack Conan spilled the ball forwards in the visitors' first real attacking chance, before Hamish Watson - in a tight contest with Tom Curry for the seven jersey - conceded a penalty in kicking range.

Stormers fly-half Tim Swiel took the three points and the Lions continued to make mistakes as fly-half Smith dropped a high ball and Stuart Hogg's pass to Josh Adams went into touch.

But the Lions were soon awoken from their slumber, with flanker Tadhg Beirne and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie leading the way as they finished the match with two and three turnovers respectively.

One of Beirne's turnovers led to Adam Beard's opening try before Cowan-Dickie took the opportunity to prove his physical dominance as he pounced through a gap and stretched out an arm to finish his own score.

The Ireland back row continued to offer a cool head in a frantic first half, pressuring every kick, while wing Duhan van der Merwe also looked sprightly.

The South African-born back showed his uniquely physical offering in a competitive back three and the several Stormers defenders needed to bring him down left enough space for Jonny Hill to cross in the final try of the first half.

More to follow.

Line-ups

DHL Stormers: Petersen; Senatla, Pretorius, Du Plessis, Van der Merwe; Swiel, Masimla; Lyons, Kotze, Fouche, Van Rhyn, Shickerling, Xaba, Du Toit, Roos.

Replacements: Venter, Blose, Sandi, Basson, Theunissen, Bursey, Van Reenen, De Jongh.

British and Irish Lions: Hogg (capt); Adams, Daly, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Smith, Price, Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Beard, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Fagerson, AW Jones, Simmonds, Davies, Harris, Rees-Zammit