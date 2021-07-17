Stormers 3-49 British and Irish Lions: Tourists complete Test preparations with comfortable win

Luke Cowan-Dickie scores a try
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scored the Lions' second try against the Stormers
DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions
DHL Stormers: (3) 3
Pen: Swiel
British and Irish Lions: (21) 49
Tries: Beard, Cowan-Dickie, Hill, Conan, Fagerson, Rees-Zammit, Simmonds; Cons: Smith 7

The British and Irish Lions completed their Test series preparations with a comfortable win against the Stormers in the players' final chance to impress before they face South Africa.

Adam Beard opened the Lions' scoring in the 28th minute at Cape Town Stadium.

Debutant Marcus Smith fed Louis Rees-Zammit for the best of the tourists' sevens tries, with six from forwards.

Tour captain Alun Wyn Jones completed his incredible return from injury as he played 27 minutes off the bench.

The Lions - who recorded their only warm-up loss against South Africa A on Wednesday - begin a three-Test series against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July.

Beirne and Cowan-Dickie stake claims

Warren Gatland had said before the match that "60-70%" of his Test team was fluid, but in the early stages players seemed to be moving out of rather than into contention.

A physical Stormers side offered good preparation for South Africa and in damp conditions the Lions responded to the challenge with several handling errors.

Number eight Jack Conan spilled the ball forwards in the visitors' first real attacking chance, before Hamish Watson - in a tight contest with Tom Curry for the seven jersey - conceded a penalty in kicking range.

Stormers fly-half Tim Swiel took the three points and the Lions continued to make mistakes as fly-half Smith dropped a high ball and Stuart Hogg's pass to Josh Adams went into touch.

But the Lions were soon awoken from their slumber, with flanker Tadhg Beirne and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie leading the way as they finished the match with two and three turnovers respectively.

One of Beirne's turnovers led to Adam Beard's opening try before Cowan-Dickie took the opportunity to prove his physical dominance as he pounced through a gap and stretched out an arm to finish his own score.

The Ireland back row continued to offer a cool head in a frantic first half, pressuring every kick, while wing Duhan van der Merwe also looked sprightly.

The South African-born back showed his uniquely physical offering in a competitive back three and the several Stormers defenders needed to bring him down left enough space for Jonny Hill to cross in the final try of the first half.

Line-ups

DHL Stormers: Petersen; Senatla, Pretorius, Du Plessis, Van der Merwe; Swiel, Masimla; Lyons, Kotze, Fouche, Van Rhyn, Shickerling, Xaba, Du Toit, Roos.

Replacements: Venter, Blose, Sandi, Basson, Theunissen, Bursey, Van Reenen, De Jongh.

British and Irish Lions: Hogg (capt); Adams, Daly, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Smith, Price, Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Beard, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Fagerson, AW Jones, Simmonds, Davies, Harris, Rees-Zammit

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:04

    Back 3 all poor.

    Smith excellent

    LCD on fire

    Fagerson pen after 3 seconds, is that a record?

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 19:03

    Gonna be tough to pick the test team. Furlong and Price probably the only two players who are clearly in the best form for their positions. Daly's and Davies are big risks at the moment, so I'd be surprised to see either in the 23.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 19:03

    Great to see AWJ back but I hope they don’t throw him in too soon considering he has had a pretty serious injury.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:02

    Simmonds has been very quiet this tour. Looks great when he gets the ball, but he spends a lot of time ruck inspecting and doesn’t make himself available as much as he should do. He almost looks shy (which looking back reminds me of how he played against France). He’s got all the skills, but I think he’s got a lot of work to do if he is to succeed at test level.

  • Comment posted by mum and dad, today at 19:02

    Smith to start 1st. test

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 19:02

    Hats of to Marcus Smith, i'd have him on the bench for the tests! I thought LCD, Beard, Watson,Bernie had good games too. So glad to see the captain get some game time also, what a recovery, what a man!

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 19:00

    Price to start (for me). George and Cowan-Dickie the Hookers. Ken Owen was my lead runner before the tour but form is with the others. Ken Owen likely to be in a test though - attrition is going to be high.

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 19:00

    Surely Marcus Smith is a nailed on selection for next week.

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, today at 19:02

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Clickbait

  • Comment posted by Cadw Vinyl, today at 19:00

    Adams did not look happy, hope is not injured

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:00

    Smith has proved(again) he is class. Has to get bench spot for Test. Biggar starting 10. Unquestionably LCD best hooker.

  • Comment posted by BillJ, today at 19:00

    Jones showing no ill effects, faultless display from Smith on debut, but did Hogg do enough?

  • Comment posted by KingKearn, today at 18:59

    Cowan dickie and bernie were impressive, Alan wyn jones played well off the bench

  • Comment posted by Joba 1, today at 18:59

    Smith was great today, considering he has trained only once with the squad. Anyone still doubt his class... other than EJ?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:01

      SD replied:
      Jones picked him for two England games just prior to this. He got Lions call during second game.

  • Comment posted by Ghastly Walpole, today at 18:58

    Marcus Smith - wow, thrown in to the bear pit and performed unbelievably, MOTM in my view

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 19:05

      Joba 1 replied:
      He was great, especially considering he has had only one full training session with the squad.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:58

    Solid performance and well played to the Stormers, clean game. Hamish W, A Price and DVDM looking very strong for test spots as is Beirne. I would also give smith a starting spot in one of the tests. AWJ a legend whatever happens next on tour.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:04

      Devon Maid replied:
      Well said, totally agree with you.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:58

    Cue Quins fans complaining that the other 22 players in the squad are selfish because they didn't let Smith score all the tries

    • Reply posted by BillJ, today at 19:01

      BillJ replied:
      Only in your fertile imagination

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 18:57

    Price has to start in the tests. LCD starting 2. Smith on the bench? So much competition at 2nd row though.

  • Comment posted by KingKearn, today at 18:57

    So many tough calls for next week.

  • Comment posted by Devon Maid, today at 18:56

    Well done Lions, in particular AWJ.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:55

    That'll do.

