Centre Jonathan Davies has played 91 internationals for Wales and six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Centre Jonathan Davies says he plans to continue at the top level following the completion of another Wales international season.

Davies, 33, captained Wales in the three summer internationals with an emphatic win over Canada followed by a draw and defeat against Argentina.

The Scarlets centre has played 97 internationals and is aiming to continue that run next season.

"I am not going to fade away, hopefully," said Davies.

"I am always extremely competitive and want to test myself. The best thing about rugby is there are always youngsters coming through the ranks.

"I need to make sure I keep working extremely hard on my game and maximise the opportunities in my career. I still love what I do and that's the most important thing."

Davies returned this season after missing almost a year following a knee injury suffered at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"It's been very stop-start and probably not how I wanted it to be," said Davies.

"I have enjoyed being back after missing a year through injury and have to make sure I make the most of the rest period I have.

"It's been a very long year, but everybody has been through it. It is making sure you maximise this rest now and make sure when we come back in we make sure we are in good shape to go again."

Davies led a weakened Wales side to a 33-11 defeat by Argentina.

"There was a lot of errors out there and we gave Argentina opportunity and they're a very strong team and they made it show right at the end," added Davies.

"We're disappointed with the result and probably with the performance in the second half."

He added: "The opportunity this summer series has given to boys to experience what Test match rugby is all about will put us in good stead for the future."

British and Irish Lions commitments and injuries meant Wales were without 27 players.

"We could have put another squad out so that's encouraging," added Davies.

"We're always talking about building for the World Cup in 2023. We need to make sure that whoever goes on that in the strong 30-odd squad has competition for places that will bring out the best in everyone.

"It's about making sure boys involved in this summer series take the learnings from it and make themselves better players.

"We've got a bit of time to stew over that performance against Argentina, but I'm sure the season will come around quick enough now."