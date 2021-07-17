Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales wing Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 32 internationals

Wales wing Josh Adams says he had to keep his emotions in check after returning to the field for the British and Irish Lions after the birth of his daughter.

Adams withdrew from Wednesday's 17-13 defeat against South Africa A to witness the birth of his first child over a video call.

The 26-year-old returned to line up against Stormers in the 49-3 victory.

"I was a bit emotional and it has been hard to be honest," Adams told S4C.

Adams' fiancee Georgia went into labour on Wednesday. The Cardiff Blues wing had previously explained how he made the tough decision to tour South Africa with the backing of his family.

"I spoke to them before coming here to play," added Adams.

"I had to keep my emotions under wraps. It was a different experience (watching the birth over Zoom) but it was something I had to do.

"I had to watch it happening. It's something huge in my life and in Georgia's life as well, so I was never going to miss the opportunity to watch it."

It was the final match before Warren Gatland names his team to face South Africa in the first Test on 24 July in Cape Town.

Adams did not score against Stormers but notched up eight tries in his first three games and hopes this form will gain him a starting spot.

"It would be really nice for me and the family," added Adams.

"I've come out here knowing the sacrifice I was making, so it would be really nice if I could get a game in the three Tests."