Richard Cockerill was contracted with Edinburgh until the summer of 2023

Richard Cockerill has left his role as Edinburgh head coach "by mutual consent to allow him to pursue other opportunities", the Pro14 club has announced.

The 50-year-old former England player departs after four years in charge.

Assistant coach Calum MacRae and head of strength and conditioning Nick Lumley will oversee the start of the club's pre-season programme.

"It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club," said Cockerill.

After a long association with Leicester and a brief stint at Toulon in France, he arrived at Murrayfield in the summer of 2017 and was contracted until the summer of 2023 after signing a two-year extension in 2020.

In a disrupted 2019-20 campaign, Cockerill led Edinburgh to a first home semi-final in the Pro14.

The club reached the play-offs in his first year as well as the Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2018-19.

However, Edinburgh lost 10 of their 16 league matches last season and managed just one win from five outings in the Rainbow Cup.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: "I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the very best in his next challenge."