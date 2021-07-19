Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Abrahams was the first black person to coach a Wales national rugby team

Wales women's coach Warren Abrahams is leaving his role less than nine months after being appointed.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Abrahams say the decision was "mutual" with him to "pursue other ventures".

Welsh rugby's governing body appointed Abrahams to the role in November, 2020.His arrival followed the departure of Rowland Phillips in March, 2020.

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: "We will now move to find Warren's replacement."

Phillips says the WRU wants "stability" for the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

"We would like to thank Warren for all that he has done for the Wales Women national squad in these very difficult times and we wish him well in his future endeavours," added Phillips.

Abrahams said: "I am grateful to the WRU for this opportunity and I would like to thank the women's management team and the players.

"I have enjoyed working in the Women's programme and I wish those involved well for the future."

Former Wales captain Rachel Taylor was named as full-time women's national skills coach alongside ex-USA Women's assistant sevens coach Abrahams.

However, Taylor resigned in March, before the 2021 Women's Six Nations began and during which Wales finished winless and bottom of their pool in a tournament shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.