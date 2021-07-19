Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons have signed Fiji tight-head prop Mesake Doge from French Top 14 side Brive for 2021-22.

Doge, 28, has won four Fiji caps and featured in their two recent games against New Zealand.

He arrives at Rodney Parade with fellow prop Lloyd Fairbrother currently sidelined by injury.

"We're pleased to sign Mesake and look forward to him linking up with us in the coming weeks," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He's impressed in the recent Test series with the All Blacks and is determined to come to Wales and develop even further and make a big impression with us."

Doge played regularly during two years at Brive, having previously played for Romanian side Timisoara Saracens.

Dragons have not revealed the duration of Doge's contract.

"I'm delighted to be joining Dragons. After speaking with Dean and the coaching team, I was very impressed with their vision for the region and their plans for my development," Doge said.

"To have the opportunity to compete against the very best in the United Rugby Championship and to be joining such a talented squad is truly a blessing."