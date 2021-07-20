Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

All three Tests between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions will now be staged in Cape Town because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series was heading to Johannesburg for the second and third Tests after starting in Cape Town on 24 July.

However, the decision to remain in Cape Town was made following "extensive consultation" with medical experts.

Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby, said the data "pointed in only one direction".

"The series has already been significantly disrupted by Covid-19," added Roux.

"We now have two teams in bio-secure environments without any positive cases or anyone in isolation. To now return to the Highveld would expose the series to renewed risk.

"Everyone wants to see the two squads, at their strongest, play out an unforgettable series over the next three weekends and this decision gives us the best opportunity to see that happen."

