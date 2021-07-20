Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Kerr won his sole Scotland cap against Italy in 2019's Six Nations

Scotland hooker Jake Kerr has signed a permanent contract with Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears.

The 25-year-old signed a short-term deal at the end of last season and played four times after leaving Leicester Tigers in April.

Bristol have not disclosed the length of Kerr's contract at Ashton Gate.

It comes as the club bring in former Waratahs hooker Joe Cotton and ex-Melbourne Rebels scrum-half Theo Strang on trial until the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Chris Cook is leaving after a year with the Bears.