Alun Wyn Jones to captain British and Irish Lions in first Test against South Africa

Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones made his return from injury in the British and Irish Lions' win over the Stormers on 17 July
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - first Test
Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Alun Wyn Jones returns to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against South Africa on Saturday, in a side that includes three Scottish players for the first time since 1997.

Scrum-half Ali Price is preferred to Conor Murray, while Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg are in the back three.

Ireland's Jack Conan is at number eight, with no place in the squad for 2017 Test starter Taulupe Faletau.

Head coach Warren Gatland said picking the XV was "incredibly difficult".

"In my four Tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in," said Gatland.

"We couldn't have asked for more from the players so far; they've all put their hands up and made picking a starting XV incredibly difficult.

"In truth, we would have been happy with any number of different combinations across the 23. However, we're very pleased with the side we've settled on."

After making a miraculous recovery from a dislocated shoulder, Jones will become the first player in the professional era to win 10 successive Test caps for the Lions.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Luke Cowan-Dickie starts at hooker, and is alongside the Welshman Wyn Jones and Ireland's Tadgh Furlong in the front row.

Maro Itoje joins Jones in the second row, resuming their partnership from New Zealand four years ago, while the English pair of Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry make up the back row alongside Conan.

Dan Biggar partners Price at half-back, with Robbie Henshaw and Elliot Daly in the midfield. England captain Owen Farrell is among the replacements.

It means there are six Englishmen, three Welshmen, three Irishmen and three Scots picked in the side.

The Springboks announced their XV on Tuesday, with captain Siya Kolisi included after his recovery from Covid-19.

The three-match Test series will be played at the Cape Town Stadium at the same time (17:00 BST) on successive Saturdays from 24 July to 7 August.

Lions team to face South Africa: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; W Jones, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

438 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:31

    Looks like Matt Dawson was not part of the selecting the team process that has not got any Scottish players in it. Thank the lord

    • Reply posted by jNe, today at 10:44

      jNe replied:
      You have to remember when Matt Dawson came through rugby was still an amateur sport. He retired in 2006 to fail as a TV personality and has no insight whatsoever into the realities of the modern game.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 10:32

    Surprised that Adams doesn't make the squad as he is a try scoring machine.

    I'm glad Price has been picked as this shows the intent.

    Good team, can't wait now.

    • Reply posted by WellWell, today at 10:45

      WellWell replied:
      I see Josh Adams and Chris Harris not even on the bench as the real misses.

  • Comment posted by WellWell, today at 10:33

    Welsh man here: Good team: Not all my choices but backing Lions and trusting in Gatland.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 11:01

      Andrew replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by stoke_lewi, today at 10:32

    Come on the Lions! No nations - just the B&IL!

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 10:38

    (Being English) I am always fascinated to see which England players are rated by Gatland. Daly and Lawes were the surprises. I can't help feeling for Tagh Beirne.

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 10:56

      josh replied:
      It's a squad game. All of the subs (or at least all of the forwards) will make it off the bench, so no need to feel sorry for him. Gatland etc might simply rate him as having a bigger impact off the bench relative to starting, similarly with Watson being benched over Curry. Then if they perform better than their team mate, they start the next test. Seems fair to me.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:40

    Happy with that. Cracking back-row. Two big lads letting Curry do his stuff. Great to see Price getting the nod, he has been in good form. Personally, very happy to see Gatland giving Hogg the opportunity. The lad deserves it. Can't wait for the weekend now.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 10:35

    well after 20 years of hurt Scotland has got not one but three lions test starters. Just fantastic. As good as VDM has been I would have put Adams ahead of him in my team and Faletau for Conan and Hamish Watson starting with Curry on the bench

    • Reply posted by jordan, today at 10:40

      jordan replied:
      Curry on the bench? Stay out of the sun my friend.

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 10:31

    Overall a very attack minded side, potent backs and abrasive forwards. I suppose the main headlines are all Welsh, no Josh Adams and the need for churches to reprint the bible to remove references to Lazarus and replace with AWJ. I’m glad the bench is a 5-3 split but would have preferred Marcus Smith, Adams & Gareth Davies. CM & OF not dynamic enough off the bench.

    • Reply posted by Barkers, today at 10:39

      Barkers replied:
      Very good points! I think on the bench you see two very contrasting styles between the forwards and the backs. Forwards are extremely dynamic and explosive, ready to cause carnage when the game breaks up but I actually do like having Murray and Farrell to either put the ball into dangerous areas or to change the game plan up if we're losing. Best of luck to the boys!

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 10:31

    Fair play to Gatland here, he’s mostly picked on form and looking to attack the Boks! Things I’d have changed but thoroughly looking forward to seeing how they go!

    Back three spot on for me.

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 10:34

      Ologist replied:
      I take it Josh Adams was showing no form? The best defensive winger we have with the best strike rate 🙈🙈🙈

  • Comment posted by oscar, today at 10:42

    The reality is that every spot in the squad could be debated till the cows came home. Unreal team regardless of who you support. Come on lads, put those arrogant 'boks in their place!

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 10:46

      Ologist replied:
      That is not an unreal team. Lawes is not first choice for his country and Daly was dropped during the 6 nations

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 10:34

    Strong selection. Matt D selection a bit out. Should be a good match. Sad that no place for Josh Adams.

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 10:33

    Great mix of pace, skill and power. Bench looks ridiculous too. Feel for the players left out but you can’t complain at those selected.
    Why the surprise for Hogg at 15?

    • Reply posted by LF, today at 11:11

      LF replied:
      Because catching and tackling is important and he can make big mistakes ! Rob Baxter seems to agree in last 2 big selections at end of Orem season when he couldn’t even get into a good but not outstanding Exeter side

  • Comment posted by The Devils Advocate, today at 10:43

    I'm surprised the Beeb still makes such a big thing of national split in starting 15. It is a 23 man game now, with the bench just as important as the starting 15, if not more so. Not sure any of the podcast pundits got it quite right. All pointed to to the tight decisions thoughout the squad. Am almost bursting with excitement! Come on you Lions!!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:39

    Matt Dawson will be choking on his corn flakes this morning when he sees the team that hardly resembles his selections

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 10:50

      Pete replied:
      Warburton, Greenwood and McGeehcan were all wrong as well - going to have a go at them also?

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 10:45

    Let’s all be honest. Josh Adams has scored a lot of tries. Simple tries that any winger on tour could’ve scored if in same position. None of his tries have shown enough to get a start. Granted, he’s a great player but doesn’t offer any x-factor the other back three do.

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 10:54

      Pete replied:
      Hope you're ready for the Welsh backlash on that - I agree with you BTW - I could have scored most of the tries, running in from 2m out, is hardly taxing.

  • Comment posted by bentyger, today at 10:36

    Welsh fan here, not the team I would have picked, but I'll support them anyway.
    C'mon the Lions :)

    • Reply posted by Norman McLeod, today at 10:48

      Norman McLeod replied:
      Name your side?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 10:37

    Cracking XV that. Can’t wait for the game!

  • Comment posted by georgieboy, today at 10:32

    Like the team a lot. Only pick I am unsure of is VDM as personally would have preferred Adams, but hopefully we can get VDM the ball a in attack and let him fly.

    • Reply posted by Simon J, today at 10:48

      Simon J replied:
      Since it's so hard to defend against Kolbe irrespective of who you put opposite him, at least VDM in attack means a 5 stone and 9" advantage

  • Comment posted by Garbythelibrarian, today at 10:43

    Josh Adams is a good player but would any of the other wing options not scored his 8 from the same position? Watson and Harris should have started.

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 10:47

      CPMAC replied:
      100% accurate. I’ve just said the same thing. He is a great player but no x-factor. 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 10:41

    I expected a couple of surprises, maybe there is more than that. However, anyone who predicted no Scots in the team obviously forgot 2 of the selectors were Townsend and Tandy! Our attaching threat is huge, our physicality will be huge, my concern is around the high ball.
    Lets get behind them though rather than squabble for 3 days about 1 or 2 players.

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 10:47

      longsuffren replied:
      Ur Steve Tandy is welsh. Doh.

