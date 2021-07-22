British and Irish Lions 2021: Key head to heads for South Africa Test and readers' XV

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments76

A split picture of Faf de Klerk and Ali Price
Scotland scrum-half Ali Price (right) has been chosen to face South Africa's Faf de Klerk in the first Test
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - first Test
Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Both sides for the first British and Irish Lions Test against South Africa may already have been named, but the debate rages on.

Whether or not Warren Gatland has made the right calls will be revealed on Saturday and the Lions head coach himself admitted it was the hardest Test selection he had ever been involved with.

More than 80,000 BBC Sport readers picked their Lions starting XV and their selection differed from Gatland in five areas.

Here, we take a closer look at what Gatland's choices in those positions were and who they will be up against on Saturday.

Short presentational grey line

British and Irish Lions to face South Africa: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; W Jones, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

BBC Sport readers' Lions XV: Williams; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Adams; Biggar, Murray; W Jones, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones, Beirne, Curry, Faletau.

Short presentational grey line

Hogg v Le Roux

Full-back was a close call for BBC Sport readers, with 48% plumping for Wales' Liam Williams and 46% Scotland's Stuart Hogg.

But Gatland's decision is of course the one that matters and he went for the Scotland captain, who will make his first Test start having toured with the Lions twice before.

Although he did not test positive for Covid-19, Hogg did have to isolate as a close contact but his fitness appeared unaffected as he played 80 minutes to captain the side to victory against the Stormers on Saturday.

Williams is on the bench and has been fairly faultless on the tour so far, but Gatland seems to value Hogg's creativity more in the starting role.

The Scot will be up against South Africa's Willie le Roux - a former World Player of the Year nominee who looked back to his best when he helped the Springboks win the 2019 World Cup.

Van der Merwe v Kolbe

Wing Cheslin Kolbe is one of the Springboks' greatest threats and lived up to his poster-boy status when he set up a try for Lukhanyo Am in South Africa A's victory against the Lions.

The 27-year-old gathered a kick and slipped through a tiny gap to serve the Lions a reminder of just how tight their defence must be.

Gatland has chosen to counteract this with the physical presence of South Africa-born Duhan van der Merwe, who earned 24% of BBC Sport readers' votes while 42% would have preferred prolific try-scorer Josh Adams in this position.

The Welshman scored eight tries in three games for the Lions and Van der Merwe has five so far. The emotional boost Van der Merwe will get playing the country of his birth coupled with his physicality may be just what the Lions need to neutralise Kolbe.

Gatland on Josh Adams omission

Price v De Klerk

Ali Price put his hand up for selection in the final warm-up game when he displayed the extra pace he can inject into the Lions' attack.

Experienced Lion Conor Murray - who was briefly tour captain - earned 52% of readers' votes, while Price had 39%.

Murray is poised to make an impact off the bench and both will have their hands full with World Cup winner Faf de Klerk.

The provocative scrum-half is one of South Africa's key players and Price will have to be on the lookout for his sniping runs around rucks, while the Lions as a whole will be tested by his kicking game.

Lawes and Curry v Kolisi and Du Toit

Courtney Lawes playing for the Lions
Courtney Lawes earned two Test caps as a replacement on the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand

The back row may have been Gatland's toughest selection area, whereas for South Africa counterpart Jacques Nienaber there were two standout choices.

England flankers Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry face talismanic Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and 2019 Men's World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit at Cape Town Stadium.

Curry has long been touted for a starting spot but Lawes may have come as a surprise to some, with 9% of readers choosing the versatile forward at flanker in their starting XV and 47% going for Ireland's Tadhg Beirne instead.

Beirne impressed with the intensity he brought to the warm-up games and Gatland no doubt hopes that fire will have an impact off the bench, with the experienced Lawes preferred to start things off.

Conan v Smith

Taulupe Faletau - who started all three Tests in 2017 - was the number eight chosen by 52% of BBC Sport readers, while Jack Conan was picked in 12% of teams.

It is Ireland's Conan who gets the go-ahead from Gatland, with Faletau left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

There is not much in the stats to separate the pair, but Conan seems to offer more at the breakdown where he has won three turnovers and lost zero on tour so far, while Faletau has won one and lost two.

Conan will be up against the relatively inexperienced Kwagga Smith, who will be making just his second start at number eight for South Africa in the absence of the injured Duane Vermeulen.

"It is definitely the biggest game of my life so far," Conan said.

"I want to be at the forefront of everything that happens. I want to be carrying the ball and making defensive hits. I won't be sitting back and waiting for the weekend to come to me."

You can still pick your starting XV below, but it will not count towards the final results.

British and Irish Lions 2021 XV

Pick your starting XV for the first Lions Test on 24 July 2021.

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:27

    A try scorer is a try scorer. If they have the knack, that is priceless, it can't be coached. Adams is also a top class defender, unlike VDM.
    Hogg too makes too many blunders, unlike Williams. Let's hope he doesn't blunder/drop the ball, literally, on Saturday, as he is prone to doing occasionally, when under pressure.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 16:23

    BBC raging 3 Scots are picked 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mostsports, today at 16:23

    Following the cancellation of the RL World Cup serious consideration should be given to scrapping the Lions tour.
    Cases are at alarming levels in South Africa and the SA variant is one of only five listed as a WHO Covid variant of concern.
    Players on both sides have recently had Covid, and fans will not be allowed at any of the matches
    Continuing with the series seems like a risk not worth taking.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by cjd, today at 16:20

    It pains me to say it but you look at the Welsh players who moved to or simply played in Eng premiership from the off come back to Wales with an enhanced allround skill set.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:26

      SammyValenteno replied:
      All players DO in fact, improve with age and experience.
      Look how much Duhan VDM has improved by playing in Scotland. He is now an international - playing for the wrong team - but an international, nevertheless!

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 16:18

    Yep, its clear that the Readers' 15 was selected weeks ago.

    ...and its also clear that the majority of selectors were English (makes sense population-wise). Firstly because no Irishman would have picked Murray, and secondly because Watson didn't get a look in ;)
    To be fair though, Curry is a good shout.

    • Reply posted by Brimmers, today at 16:21

      Brimmers replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 16:18

    With great regret, I don't think this selection has a chance. But there are still two other games, thankfully.

  • Comment posted by mercam, today at 16:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 16:15

    When you look at that back row how can Gatland not have picked Hamish Watson?

    • Reply posted by Brimmers, today at 16:18

      Brimmers replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gazoom, today at 16:13

    4 years ago I never would have thought Biggar would be Lions first choice 10, but he’s got better with age. Never had great pace, so never lost it. Never going to make breaks or score tries like some of the great 10’s, but he knows his limits and plays within them. Probably best all round kicker in the game today. Nobody better to collect the high ball, and just a smart player. Pleased for him

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 16:15

      Devon Maid replied:
      And a drop goal or two!

  • Comment posted by Merlot, today at 16:11

    Can you imagine how the Scots would feel if Gatland had picked the BBC readers' choice?
    Admittedly the likes of Sutherland, Watson, Price and Hogg may have featured on the bench (and even Harris or DVDM), but I for one am over the moon that the Lions are properly representative, and based on merit/form rather than reputation or history.
    Still feel for Josh Adams though.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:15

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 16:10

    Stop all this hype about Josh Adams. Walkover tries aren’t deserving of a test start. Stuart Hogg by far outshines Liam Williams too.

    • Reply posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 16:17

      GivingUpTheGun replied:
      I hope you're right about Hogg. SA will be putting a few high balls on him.

      You're wrong about walk-in tries. The winger has to take a chance in being at the right place at the right time. He's a natural finsher.

  • Comment posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:09

    Courtney Lawes must be doing some wonderful things in training, things that I have never seen, to have made the test team ahead of several better back rowers.

    • Reply posted by Simoon, today at 16:13

      Simoon replied:
      You have been at their training sessions? Wow, that's quite something.

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 16:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bluechief, today at 16:07

    What does “lost turnovers” mean? Team mates not quick enough to support you?

  • Comment posted by UKOzzy, today at 16:03

    Very surprised with Lawes making the 23…

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 16:13

      Rememberthename replied:
      Physicality, Jackals, Line out presence. Let’s see. I hope all the ? players play out of their skin. Daly, Conan, Lawes, Hogg, VDM, AWJ.

  • Comment posted by JONES 47, today at 16:02

    Lions will lose this test and the series unless Gatland picks the best players. There is no room for sentiment, Hogg has been unlucky on previous tours but that does not mean he should be picked now on that basis. Is he the best fullback? NO. Liam Williams should be the starter. Lawes Is another whom should not be in the team - Watson all day. Faletau at number 8, with Adams on the wing. Pity

    • Reply posted by Simoon, today at 16:10

      Simoon replied:
      Yep - what does Gatland know! Oh, hang on.......

  • Comment posted by Mogs64, today at 16:00

    I’ll go with Gats you have to trust him. I think I’d have started with Williams on the wing because he’s so good under the high ball Klerk seems to kick so much then brought VDM as an impact player. but I’ll go with the team and I’m Welsh come on Lions

  • Comment posted by Fountain of Knowledge, today at 15:59

    It's going to be a strange feeling having Nigels on my team in a test match and I wouldn't trust them as far as I could throw them. But let's get behind the team. Go Lions.

    • Reply posted by Brimmers, today at 16:05

      Brimmers replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ccv12, today at 15:58

    Interesting that the 'readers' 15 does not include any Scots. It seems to me that a lot of readers who took part in the survey are very parocial towards their own nation; especially the English. When you think of how poorly England played in the 6 Nations and the style of their play, is it any wonder that Gatland chose creative attacking players in his 1st test team to play the Springboks?

    • Reply posted by shazdd, today at 16:07

      shazdd replied:
      I don’t think it was necessarily the England players themselves to blame. I think it’s more to do with their coach.
      I think all of those English players deserve their place in the test team albeit Farrell but even with him I can understand the selection process as he can cover 10 and 12 and possibly his goal kicking expertise later end of the game , and I’m saying this and not being English.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured