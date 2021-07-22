Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Injuries have limited Harry Mallinder's playing opportunities in recent seasons

Northampton Saints back Harry Mallinder is to leave the Premiership club to join an unnamed Japanese side.

The 25-year-old, son of former Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder, made his debut in 2014 and went on to make 83 appearances for the club.

As part of the deal Chris Boyd's side have the option to bring Mallinder back to Franklin's Gardens in two years.

"This wasn't an easy decision for me, as Northampton has been my club for the last 14 years," Mallinder said. external-link

"I'm leaving on great terms with everyone and I feel privileged to have played for Saints, a club that will always be special to me."

Mallinder can play at full-back and centre but will specialise as a fly-half for his new side.

Northampton boss Boyd added: "He will certainly be missed around the Gardens, but we understand and support Harry's decision to pursue more regular playing time after enduring an unlucky run of injuries over the last couple of years."