Former Scotland and Edinburgh captain Mike Blair says it "is really special" after being appointed the United Rugby Championship club's new head coach.

The 40-year-old, who is the national side's assistant coach, succeeds Richard Cockerill, who left Edinburgh "by mutual consent" earlier this month.

Blair says his main emotion is "pride" because of his attachment to the city.

"I've lived in Edinburgh most of my life, played 11 seasons at the club and still live in the city," he said.

