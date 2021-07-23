Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Both skills coach Rachel Taylor and head coach Warren Abrahams have left their Wales posts in the past year

Ex-Wales wing Caryl James says the women's national team has reached a low point and needs a drastic overhaul.

Head coach Warren Abrahams left his post this week by "mutual" decision less than nine months after the South African had been appointed.

He oversaw a shortened Six Nations campaign during which Wales finished winless and bottom of their pool.

"It has reached a catastrophic point... we've got a big, big problem," James told the Radio Wales Sport programme.

"There's a huge amount of work that needs to be made right to fix this - I don't even think appointing (British and Irish Lions coach) Warren Gatland would fix this problem.

"It goes much deeper than just appointing a head coach as well."

Abrahams' departure followed the resignation of Rachel Taylor as Wales skills coach on the eve of the Six Nations in March.

The former Wales captain, 37, was only appointed in November 2020, becoming the Welsh Rugby Union's first professional national female coach.

No reason has been given for the resignation of Taylor, who won 67 caps before retiring in 2017.

There has been upheaval in the women's coaching set-up since Rowland Phillips' sudden and also still unexplained departure as head coach ahead of the 2019 autumn internationals.

The WRU said at the time the former Wales hooker - who had led Wales to qualification for this summer's postponed World Cup - was "taking some time away" and his permanent exit was confirmed the following March.

Coaching trio Gareth Wyatt, Chris Horsman and Geraint Lewis continuing to look after the team for the 2020 Six Nations, in which Wales failed to win a game.

"It's disappointing that things have been left to go this far," James added.

"I've been talking about the state of rugby in Wales for years but nothing seems to have been done and it's all been left just to disseminate.

"The culture in the community and club structure we have at the moment has been destroyed and it hurts me to say that the Welsh girls now feel more valued playing for the English Premier teams than they do playing for their own country.

"Ireland hit a low point in 2017 but they've bounced back from that... they've brought in past players who understand the landscape of rugby in the country and they know what needs to be done to push on and drive the women's game.

"Wales needs a person, a figurehead with a sole focus for women's performance.

"We know Nigel Walker has been appointed as the new performance director, which is excellent news, but I do think we now need to appoint someone to lead the women's performance side."

The WRU announced 12 months ago it wanted to make its senior women's squad semi or fully professional, to allow the team to compete on a more equal footing with the likes of fully professional England and semi-pro France.

Ireland and Scotland's women's teams are amateur like Wales, but Ireland beat Wales 45-0 in Cardiff this season while the Scots edged Wales 27-20 at Scotstoun.

Outgoing WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said he would like national contracts for leading players in place before the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

However, no definite timescale has been announced for this to happen.

Several of the current Wales squad play in England's professional Premier 15s club competition.

The WRU has been asked if it would like to make any response.

