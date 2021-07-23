Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Prop Wyn Jones has impressed for the Lions on tour and scored a try against South Africa A

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - first Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones has been ruled out of Saturday's first Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old Wales loose-head has withdrawn with a minor shoulder injury suffered in training on Thursday.

Jones is replaced in the starting XV by Scotland's Rory Sutherland, with Mako Vunipola of England added to the bench.

"It's really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight's game," said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

"However, we're confident he'll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage."

Scarlets front-row Jones was set to be one of three Welsh starters, alongside Lions skipper and lock Alun Wyn Jones and fly-half Dan Biggar.

Prop Jones has been in fine form this tour, adding a try against South Africa A to his impressive scrummaging and work in the loose.

But fellow loose-heads Sutherland and Vunipola have also shown up well, with the Lions demonstrating their strength in depth.

Lions team to face South Africa: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.