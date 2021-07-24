British and Irish Lions: Lions fight back to clinch series opener

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments124

Breaking news
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - first Test
South Africa: (12) 17
Try: De Klerk Pens: Pollard 4
British and Irish Lions: (3) 22
Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Biggar Pens: Biggar 4, Farrell

The British and Irish Lions drew first blood in the series against South Africa after fighting back from nine points down at half-time to win.

The tourists were adrift at the break after Handre Pollard's four penalties.

But hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scrambled over from short range four minutes after the break to change the tide.

Faf de Klerk's scrappy try briefly restored the world champions' cushion but Dan Biggar's boot and the tourists' superior conditioning saw them home.

The Lions survived a late onslaught when Owen Farrell's penalty three minutes from time was followed by a desperate last-ditch attack from the hosts as they searched for a score-tying try in vain.

With the next two Tests to be played at the same sea-level venue, rather than Johannesburg as originally planned, the Lions will return to Cape Town Stadium in seven days looking for the kill and a first series win in South Africa since the iconic 1997 success.

South Africa's winless streak in the city now stretches back to September 2014. The hosts, who have played only one Test in 20 months, will wonder how the match and momentum slipped away from them after a controlled and composed first half.

More to follow.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Smith

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Malherbe, De Jager, Elstadt, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, Willemse

British and Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Vunipola, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 19:10

    The Lions deserved it. Make no mistake.
    Boks hurting. FAF was spent, he’s a busted flush basically. Can’t wind us up.
    Huge win. The game management was crucial, second half.
    Well done Warren. Lawes, wow. Henshaw. Price. Hope Biggar ok. AWJ take a bow.
    Maro from another planet.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:14

      Devon Maid replied:
      Brilliant, absolutely great, especially for team morale.

  • Comment posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 19:14

    AWJ and Itoje were beasts !! Great effort by both.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:19

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Indeed.
      As was the TMO!
      Please can we have him for the 2nd and 3rd tests too?

  • Comment posted by Mr Paul Right, today at 19:15

    Right Alun Wyn Jones should be knighted that man is a true sportsman and just in case any of you are wondering I’m English 😃

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:18

      Devon Maid replied:
      There is a campaign to award AWJ a Knighthood.....

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:11

    Great win for the Lions. AW Jones, Itoje, Lawes were all immense. You have to say we had the rub of the green though; Watson could easily have got a yellow if not a red.

    I wonder I Biggar will be fit for next week? Smith could still get a cap...

    • Reply posted by guygs18, today at 19:13

      guygs18 replied:
      Agree about the tackle but their try was dodgy

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 19:12

    Well done Lions, its wasn't pretty but that second half was much better! AWJ - to think this man had a dislocated shoulder weeks ago & now here he is making 10+ tackles & what-not else is nothing short of miraculous, hats off to him & well done everyone! Cant wait for next weekend now!

  • Comment posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:15

    I guess this is why Warren is paid the big bucks!
    Armchair selectors, ssssssshhhhhhhh!
    Great win.

  • Comment posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 19:12

    Immense from the Lions. Overpowered SA up front. Itoje and Lawes superhuman. AWJ what a player. Game plan worked a treat!

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 19:09

    Great start to series, go lions

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 19:13

    Looking forward to a response from the poster the other night who said Itoje was like a scared rabbit in the World Cup final and would be physiologically scarred for this match.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:17

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Was that the same poster who said Mako would be a liability at scrum time, and that Itoje and Lawes would be penalty machines.

      Ironically the poster was Scottish, and their countryman was incredibly lucky to stay on the pitch for a tip tackle. The decision to not give Watson at least a yellow defies all logic

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 19:13

    Itoje and Lawes… wow. Made the difference today.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:20

      wilts123 replied:
      Conan was pretty decent as well

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:12

    So Matt Dawson. How do you feel about your team you predicted having no Scottish players in it when the team actually beat South Africa with four Scottish players playing

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:16

      wilts123 replied:
      So what ? Everyone picks their own Lions team

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:12

    Absolutely superb.

    Itoje, Lawes had massive games.

    Owens was brilliant when he came on too. Faultless kicking from Biggar.

    • Reply posted by Magic Fish Finger , today at 19:17

      Magic Fish Finger replied:
      Other than the one he missed ;)

  • Comment posted by Gwilym Hughes, today at 19:11

    So where are all the medical experts who knew that AWJ’s shoulder wasn’t up to it?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:13

      SD replied:
      Where's all the anti English who said they shouldn't be in team? LCD try, Itoje MoM.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 19:14

    WG selections are now justified. a great team effort. I hope Dawson has packed his stuff up and heading to.the job centre

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

    That has to be Courtney Lawes best performance since he starred for England against New Zealand at the last World Cup

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 19:14

    Ali Price , Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje excellent

    Hopefully they all retain their spots for next week

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:12

    Great comeback, beat them at their own game, pressure, pressure, pressure.

    Who said Lawes can't play 6?? just superb, MoM, closely followed by Itoje. No pens 19 tackles and 5 turn overs.

    Watson lucky not to see at least yellow.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 19:21

      steggsy replied:
      Only the Welsh said that.

  • Comment posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 19:12

    Maro take a bow son.
    Beautiful result.

  • Comment posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 19:12

    That was a stoic, solid, turning of the screw match by the Lions. Credit to both teams!! Awesome contest.

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 19:11

    Well played all the guys who got on the field today that second half was a massive performance. Much Kudos to Itoje and Lawes and AWJ showed his worth and both front rows really fronted up. Lots to do but great result!

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:19

      blues1959 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured