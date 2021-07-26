Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tadhg Beirne, Taulupe Faletau and Mako Vunipola were all left out of the starting XV for the first Test

Stick or twist?

Warren Gatland said picking his team for the first Test against South Africa was the toughest call of his Lions career.

The result - a 22-17 victory - suggests he got it right.

But where might tweaks need to be made to kill off the Springbok challenge and wrap up a series victory when the teams meet again in Cape Town on 31 July?

Gatland certainly seemed to suggest changes could be made. "We may look at different combinations going out and doing a job for us next week," he said after the first Test win.

So what could they be?

Might Elliot Daly give way to Bundee Aki in midfield? Will Josh Adams get a chance to show what he can do on the wing? And will the impressive front-row replacements be rewarded with a starting berth?

Pick your starting XV to finish the job below.

British and Irish Lions 2021 XV Pick your starting XV for the second Lions Test on 31 July. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

