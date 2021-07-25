Swansea Women RFC team folds

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Swansea RFC's women's team has been disbanded, citing a lack of player numbers and "reasons out of our control".

The team were the WRU Women's Cup winners in 2018-19.

A statement on twitter said: "More than 10 players forced to leave and with others naturally moving on, we have been left with no choice.

"With a heavy heart we are sad to announce that Swansea Women's RFC are no more."

The statement continued, claiming that "following the position our international players were put in to play across the boarder (sic) or risk their position in the World Cup squad and then numerous players moving away, retiring or not being able to commit we were left with no choice."