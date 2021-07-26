Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Linde van der Velden made her international debut for Canada in 2017

Canada international McKinley Hunt and Netherlands international Linde van der Velden have signed new contracts with Premier 15s side Exeter Chiefs Women.

Lock Hunt, 24, was the Devon side's top try scorer in the league last season, crossing eight times.

Back-row forward Van der Velden, 26, captained the Chiefs to sixth place in the 10-team division.

"Both of them played a part in laying the foundations we have created," head coach Susie Appleby said. external-link

"Linde led things perfectly for us. Her presence - on and off the field - is huge, she's someone who is always willing to learn and just oozes positivity.

"McKinley was outstanding for us and she just got better and better as the season went on. By the end, she was a real influence in our pack."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of the pair's new deals at Sandy Park.