Guernsey and Jersey are in discussions to see if the fixture, last won by Jersey in 2019, can be rescheduled

The 100th edition of the Siam Cup between Guernsey Raiders and Jersey Reds has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Reds have also disclosed a number of players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with Jersey unable to field a team.

The sides were due to meet on 28 August after the match was cancelled in 2020.

The Siam Cup is the second oldest rugby trophy in the world after the Calcutta Cup between England and Scotland.

"This is an extremely disappointing position to be in, some 15 months after the original fixture should have been played," said Andrea Harris, Raiders chair.

"The two clubs had agreed to the August match, followed by two matches in May 2022, to catch up with the fixtures missed due to the global pandemic. It is with a heavy heart that we have to abandon the fixture scheduled for August."