British & Irish Lions: Warren Gatland makes three changes for second Lions Test
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Head coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV as the British and Irish Lions look to wrap up the series against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.
Prop Mako Vunipola replaces Rory Sutherland, with scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.
Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test.
The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the series opener 22-17.
"As always, selection was incredibly tough," said Gatland.
"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game."
Dan Biggar, who kicked 14 points last weekend, is named to start at fly-half subject to passing the concussion return-to-play protocols.
"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too," added Gatland.
"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.
"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.
"We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win."
More to follow.
As an aside, fantastic result in the 7s in Olympics, GB come from 21-0 down to win 21-26 in quarter finals.
Wales fans: Only two starters? We won the 6 nations! Why isn't Faletau starting? Surely Adams on wing?
Ireland fans: No Tadhg Beirne? About time Murray started again, where was he in test 1?!
England fans: TBF, England have doe alright here - no complaints.
Lions fans: Couldn't care less - good luck to the LIONS.
Pace of play and speed of distribution dropped markedly when Murray came on.
Price's box kicking was good and he offers more running/sniping threat than Murray.
It still may be all about the last game, but glad Biggar ok, OF better on bench than starting.
Toby could be a masterstroke. Please.
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
Bish, bash, bosh. Big men, running straight.
Classic Gatland.
I guess he's earned the right to pick his team, his record is pretty good.
Pleased for Harris, well deserved. Mako also proved doubters wrong, did superb last week too.
Let's hope Curry has had a kick up the A....! about the number of penalties he gave away in the first 16 minutes!