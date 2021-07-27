British & Irish Lions: Warren Gatland makes three changes for second Lions Test

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Head coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV as the British and Irish Lions look to wrap up the series against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Prop Mako Vunipola replaces Rory Sutherland, with scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test.

The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the series opener 22-17.

"As always, selection was incredibly tough," said Gatland.

"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game."

Dan Biggar, who kicked 14 points last weekend, is named to start at fly-half subject to passing the concussion return-to-play protocols.

"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too," added Gatland.

"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.

"We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win."

  • Comment posted by stuart, today at 10:09

    Harsh to drop Price I think.

    • Reply posted by Charlotte, today at 10:27

      Charlotte replied:
      Totally agree, thought he did everything well and played with tempo!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:26

    Can understand maybe Harris and Mako but I'd have kept Price.

    As an aside, fantastic result in the 7s in Olympics, GB come from 21-0 down to win 21-26 in quarter finals.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Not so good against Fiji. Cant see us winning Gold

  • Comment posted by Insert funny name here, today at 10:23

    Scottish fans: Sutherland, Price and Watson should be starting, they deserve it.
    Wales fans: Only two starters? We won the 6 nations! Why isn't Faletau starting? Surely Adams on wing?
    Ireland fans: No Tadhg Beirne? About time Murray started again, where was he in test 1?!
    England fans: TBF, England have doe alright here - no complaints.

    Lions fans: Couldn't care less - good luck to the LIONS.

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 10:29

      Freespeechplease replied:
      It's a fair selection based on performance on tour except Adams who is very unlucky and is a far better player than vdm but vdm offers bulk which gatland likes in his back line

  • Comment posted by lumpheed, today at 10:09

    What did Price do to get dropped?
    Pace of play and speed of distribution dropped markedly when Murray came on.
    Price's box kicking was good and he offers more running/sniping threat than Murray.

    • Reply posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 10:13

      TheTruthWillOut replied:
      Possibly the tight forward battle is not right for his style of play. I thought he had a good game but I don't think there is going to be much open play and perhaps WG sees Murrays slower style as a better match

  • Comment posted by supertramp, today at 10:11

    Clearly Gatland knows more than the likes of us, as I don't think anyone had Lawes picked in their team last week, myself included. I'll just be supporting them on regardless!

    • Reply posted by marco75, today at 10:29

      marco75 replied:
      Now let's not be hasty here, as an armchair sports fan who has never played higher than the lowest level of junior club rugby and never coached a team, I still think I know more than Warren Gatland.

      And even though I know nothing, I still think they've got it wrong not dropping Daly from the 23. He was as dreadful as he has been for England since WC19 and could have cost the Lions the game.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 10:15

    Stronger selection defensively this time but would have liked Adams on the left wing

    • Reply posted by Mikahopalongachenkov, today at 10:23

      Mikahopalongachenkov replied:
      VDM doesn't deserve to be dropped though. There is a reason Kolbe was largely anonymous. If you read the South African media they recognise the impact VDM had in disrupting South Africa. None of the backs had the chance to show their attacking talents, but I think they played to the game plan. I'd take Adams on the bench over Daly though. Farrell gives you cover at centre.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 10:15

    Agree, think Price can feel unlucky but maybe comes on when game opens up/if it does! Harris is deserved and Mako showing good form too.

    It still may be all about the last game, but glad Biggar ok, OF better on bench than starting.

    Toby could be a masterstroke. Please.

  • Comment posted by kairdiffcuz, today at 10:10

    About right for me. Let's hope for a better start & can see them wrap the series up. Cmon Lions

  • Comment posted by Dragonfoot, today at 10:18

    Irrespective of what we all think Gats knows better than all of us combined. It's only 3 changes in the starting line up, not the end of the world. Let's get behind our team and "park" any partisan bias. Come on The Lions!! Let's win this series on Saturday and then everyone can get a game for the final test.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:18

    Bench is;

    16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
    17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
    18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
    19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
    20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
    21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
    22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
    23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:20

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Always good to be faster on the draw than the bbc...😂

  • Comment posted by Justin150, today at 10:17

    Pleased to see Harris start, he deserves it. I would have started with Sutherland at LH to wear down the Boks first. Personally I would have included Sam Simmonds in squad as he brings something very different to TF or Conan

    • Reply posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 10:20

      TheTruthWillOut replied:
      I agree I think RS is much stronger and fitter than MV. MV did not face the staring front row and it will be interesting to see how he goes against them.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:14

    With Murray at 9, the backs may as well put their hands in their pockets as they won't get a pass. Unfortunately this is set up for an awful lot of chasing kicks

    • Reply posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 10:19

      A BALANCED VIEW replied:
      Agreed...Gatland is going for victory by attrition and superior fitness. I am sure it will be riveting but not exactly exciting...a game for the purists perhaps

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 10:11

    Not sure we are going to win this playing fast and open rugby...Looks like Warren thinks it will be attritional....hence Harris in the centre. Murray at 9 suggests more kicking....unfortunate for Price as I think he had a solid game last week....I hope I am proved wrong but I still have major reservations about the back 3...C'mon Lions

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 10:36

    Price unlucky to be benched but he will get on. Playing for start in 3 rd Test now. Much pacier than Murray. Strong Team though. Glad Gatland has kept the faith with the core of theta from last week.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 10:28

    Why can't the Beeb publish the full 23. They always do this. Just 5 minutes more then show us the team.

    • Reply posted by tightheadprop, today at 10:31

      tightheadprop replied:
      Its called patience. You should learn to have some.

  • Comment posted by lumpheed, today at 10:24

    Looking at the full squad, the aim seems to be to bore the Boks, and the rest of us, to death.
    Bish, bash, bosh. Big men, running straight.
    Classic Gatland.
    I guess he's earned the right to pick his team, his record is pretty good.

    • Reply posted by shillo, today at 10:28

      shillo replied:
      As you said his record is very good.
      Unlike Sir Clive who's record was dire!

  • Comment posted by heriotswatt, today at 10:21

    Harsh on Price, thought he did well on Sat. H. Watson can feel v. unlucky, Curry didn't have his best game and Faletau has not played well this tour. Though Russell might make the bench (especially to combine with Price), but got to trust Gats, he's been on the money so far.

    Pleased for Harris, well deserved. Mako also proved doubters wrong, did superb last week too.

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 10:12

    Harsh on Price but Gatland knows what he's doing but I'm surprised he changed a winning team so much. Watson out of the 23 is strange too, does one bad tackle undo the last 2 years of great play? Think Mako starting isn't a surprise after his performance last week. Think Curry and Lawes will feel boosted after last week and really go at SA! Come on the Lions!

    • Reply posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 10:18

      TheTruthWillOut replied:
      I don't think the tackle would have been the deciding factor (HW is not a dirty player - I think he just had a bit of an adrenaline rush). It looks like the game will be another tight arm wrestle - I think Scotland play quite an open game which suite him better.

  • Comment posted by BJM, today at 10:10

    No 7 on the bench? Confused.com!

    • Reply posted by Mikahopalongachenkov, today at 10:24

      Mikahopalongachenkov replied:
      Banking on Curry playing 80 I guess?

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 10:31

    Harris has been far better than Daly in the warm up games, good to see him starting especially since he wasn't even on the bench last week!
    Let's hope Curry has had a kick up the A....! about the number of penalties he gave away in the first 16 minutes!

    • Reply posted by bashit, today at 10:36

      bashit replied:
      he gave away two -- one in which he was pinned in

