Simon McIntyre made 12 appearances for Wasps last season

Sale Sharks have re-signed former academy graduate Simon McIntyre on a one-year deal after he left Wasps at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old began his career with Sale and made six senior appearances before joining Wasps in 2011.

The prop went on to make 184 appearances prior to his release earlier in the summer.

"When I decided to re-sign, I knew it would be a challenge with the quality of the players," McIntyre said.

"It's a challenge I am relishing and I'm hungry to get stuck in with the boys."

McIntyre returns to Sale alongside his former Wasps team-mate Tommy Taylor, who also re-joined the club ahead of next season.