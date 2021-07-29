Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Schonert is the third front-row to join Sale this summer

Sale Sharks have signed former Worcester prop Nick Schonert on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old joined the Warriors from Cheetahs in his native South Africa in 2014.

He was released earlier this summer with a year left on his contract.

"He's been one of the leading props in the Premiership for many years and we can't wait to see him pull on a Sharks shirt," director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website. external-link

Schonert, who played for an England XV against the Barbarians in 2018, is the third front row to join the Sharks this summer after former Wasps duo Tommy Taylor and Simon McIntyre.