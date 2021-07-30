British and Irish Lions bid for series win, but Rassie Erasmus is in the limelight

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments110

Alun Wyn Jones is tackled by two South African players
The British and Irish Lions beat South Africa 22-17 in the first Test
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test
Venue: Cape Town Stadium Dates: Saturday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

The British and Irish Lions will bid to go 2-0 up in a Test series for the first time since 1997 on Saturday, but it is Rassie Erasmus who has stolen the limelight in the build-up to the game.

The Springboks director of rugby has sparked a debate on the sport's values and future with his hour-long video critiquing the refereeing in the first Test.

In the opener, the world champions' 12-3 half-time lead was overturned to give the Lions a 22-17 victory at Cape Town Stadium.

As Erasmus' side fight to stay in the series, the Springboks boss has put everything - even his reputation - on the line.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity [for Erasmus]," Ugo Monye said on Rugby Union Weekly.

"The prospect of them losing the Test series by 7pm on Saturday is unthinkable.

"The only thing that matters is winning and you do whatever you can to make sure your team has the best chance of winning.

"Every elite coach is an absolute control freak and now he is trying to control something which most people can't control - the performance of the referee."

Lions remain focused amid controversy

On Friday, Lions captain Siya Kolisi backed his boss and agreed that he "didn't feel respected" by referee Nic Berry in the opening Test.

Earlier, Lions coach Robin McBryde had called the controversy a "sideshow", while Rugby Australia released a statement condemning Erasmus' comments about the Australian referee.

Erasmus may yet face punishment from World Rugby, but the Lions remain firmly focused on the huge task ahead.

Matt Dawson - a member of the fabled 1997 side - said their second Test against South Africa was the most intense thing he has ever experienced. and the Lions are under no illusions about the task ahead.

"These are the biggest games I've ever been involved in," said full-back Stuart Hogg.

"They are a highly emotional side that will throw everything at us [on Saturday]. We enjoy the challenge that is going to be coming our way."

Lions step up the defence

Chris Harris running
Scotland centre Chris Harris will make his Lions Test debut on Saturday

McBryde said he expects South Africa to "go back to their physical nature" on Saturday, a suggestion backed up by the presence of six forwards on the Springboks bench.

But the hosts will be without prop Ox Nche because of a neck injury, with World Cup winners Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe starting in the front row.

In the only other change to the starting XV, Leicester's Jasper Wiese replaces Kwagga Smith at number eight.

Monye believes Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named a "defensive team", with the presence of experienced tourist Conor Murray at scrum-half hinting at a territorial kicking game.

Prop Mako Vunipola - who already has seven Lions Test caps - replaces Rory Sutherland in the front row, while Chris Harris makes his Lions Test debut as he takes Elliot Daly's place at 13.

"The impetus is on South Africa to come out," Monye said.

"They have to go out and win this game. Murray starting at nine is a definite nod towards a kick-compete, territorial battle.

"Chris Harris was brought on tour as a defensive 13 and he'll be looking to close that space. That is why it is so important to get that first Test under your belt because it allows you to take fewer risks."

Gatland prioritises 'happy players' for success

Should the Lions claim a first series win in South Africa since 1997, Gatland will surely steal some of the attention away from Erasmus.

The New Zealander was an assistant coach when Ian McGeechan's side lost 2-1 to the Springboks in 2009, before taking on the top job for the winning tour of Australia in 2013.

After leading the Lions to a drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017, Gatland has the chance to maintain his unbeaten record as head coach and cement his name as one of the tour's greats.

Hogg praised his boss' approach, saying Gatland has found ways to get players' families involved throughout.

"We've had photos in our room, messages in team selection - it makes all the sacrifices you make worthwhile," he said.

"If you get a happy, healthy human you get a better rugby player and that is something he's massive on.

"He's up there with the best coaches in world rugby. He's done an incredible job but I know he's not finished. He wants to get everything out of everybody."

Line-ups

British & Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Harris, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones, Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, Faletau, Price, Farrell, Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Du Toit, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, De Jager, Van Staden, Smith, H Jantjies, Willemse.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by jappychap, at 23:12 30 Jul

    One thing that makes rugby stand out as a sport is that the players accept the referee’s decisions without question. Erasmus’s criticisms go completely against that, and are a disgrace. Does he want rugby to go the same way as football?

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:17 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      And what are your thoughts on Gatlands comments on the TMO appointment and his comments on the refs decision on the Faf yellow, the week before?

  • Comment posted by The Truth, at 23:04 30 Jul

    Stop the nonsense and just play rugby

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:06

      margaret replied:
      Shocking decisions against South Africa in the 1st Test, Erasmus has every right to expose the dreadful refereeing that cost his side the game.

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, at 22:54 30 Jul

    Mr Rassie Erasmus, You and this is so NOT Rugby

    • Reply posted by vvales, at 22:57 30 Jul

      vvales replied:
      Agreed…. Is this the start of disrespecting the officials? Not a good sign if it is.

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 23:00 30 Jul

    “On Friday, Lions captain Siya Kolisi backed his boss and agreed that he "didn't feel respected" by referee Nic Berry in the opening Test”

    Didn’t realise he was playing for us?? Literally every bbc article has typos or incorrect information!

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, at 23:06 30 Jul

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      That is a seriously bad typo!!!

  • Comment posted by R Dastardly, at 23:19 30 Jul

    Rugby rule 1 - The referee is always right

    Rugby rule 2 - if you do not think the ref is right, refer to rule 1

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:27 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Send that to Gatland then, especially his criticism of the yellow that was given to Faf and his criticism of the TMO appointment
      Double standards indeed

  • Comment posted by Sam, at 23:14 30 Jul

    Dear Mr Erasmus,
    This is rugby not football. Grow up and play the game please like S A usually do.

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:18 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Footy fan

  • Comment posted by Tailender, at 23:02 30 Jul

    Very poor from Erasmus trying to influence the refereeing.
    I hope and trust the referee and match officials and both teams conduct themselves in a more professional and sporting manner.
    Best of luck to the Lions tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, at 23:08 30 Jul

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      Totally...he’s losing the respect of his peers at an alarming rate. Grow up and concentrate on your teams performance, not the ref.

  • Comment posted by 147break, at 23:28 30 Jul

    OK I'm a Rugby league fan but in one thing we all stand together - our games prides themself on discipline.

    We all know that even if a player might disagree with a referee, he must NEVER show any criticism of him.

    For me, I think both coaches in this series have overstepped that mark (and is becoming more frequent in both codes).

    It's time both governing bodies showed their strength to stop it.

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, at 23:39 30 Jul

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      I agree. A big refereeing “weapon” to quell any dissent in my day was the old 10 yard rule. Any back chat, or sometimes just politely querying a decision, and the ref just marches the penalty 10 yards up the field. A great tool.

      Coaches should be under similar constraints

  • Comment posted by jmccark, at 23:06 30 Jul

    Erasmus had a Kevin Keegan moment there! oh dear!

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:09 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Euros are over lass, nothing for you here

  • Comment posted by My view , at 23:29 30 Jul

    I have always had the greatest respect for Rassie Erasmus, but recent events have changed that. Acting as a water boy so that you can coach your team is one thing but disrespecting the officials is another. What an appalling example to set. As Nigel Owens would say 'this is not soccer! I am glad Rugby Australia has complained to World Rugby. They need to throw the book at him. Go Lions!

    • Reply posted by GTI, at 23:49 30 Jul

      GTI replied:
      In fairness, even soccer managers dont get on like this! Complete joke. Agreed, there needs serious action for turning this tour into a soap opera

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, at 23:20 30 Jul

    I think Erasmus has earnt a great deal of respect in the sport of rugby, there's no doubting that. His carry on since the RWC however is tarnishing that legacy and I'm sure a Bok win tomorrow will make him feel vindicated but I don't think history will look back on this period and judge him kindly which is such a shame. He's harming the sport he claims to love. Pob lwc to the Lions tomorrow! :)^^

  • Comment posted by Tom, at 22:57 30 Jul

    I doubt that Erasmus speaks for the majority of SA rugby supporters, or represents their attitude - and it is probably (somewhat ill conceived) mind games from him really as SA tend to play hard-but-fair rugby, and aren't known to be whingers. I hope for a Lions win tomorrow, but will be happy to watch another hard-fought test match whatever the result; and thanks to the hosts for putting this on.

  • Comment posted by Theytakeusforfools, at 22:57 30 Jul

    Boks will be over the top physical - Erasmus has put all this pressure on the officials, so they can do that and the Ref will be too intimidated to take action against them.

    Erasmus has over stepped the line, and Rugby must hope for a Lions win.

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:48 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      Do you speak for the whole of rugby

      What about Gatlands criticism the week before of the refs performance when he "only gave a yellow against Faf" or his criticism of World Rugby's appointment of the TMO?

  • Comment posted by 147break, at 23:50 30 Jul

    I think one reason why there's not much trouble with fans at rugby (both codes) is that they see their players respecting officialdom and thus they follow suit. Yet at football the fans see players arguing with the ref and thus copy that ill-disciplined attitude.

    Those in charge of rugby must ensure the game does not start to follow that way by coming down hard on those who openly criticise refs.

  • Comment posted by Theytakeusforfools, at 23:04 30 Jul

    Coming on as a 'Water Carrier',
    An hour long rant,
    now the SA Captain suddenly announcing he wasn't 'respected' like the Lions capt was - implying racism?
    world rugby need to get a grip on this.

    • Reply posted by wise freda, today at 00:07

      wise freda replied:
      No one from the South African camp has mentioned racism. It has to be said though, the AR’s dismissive gesture to Kolisi while AWJ and the officials settle in for a chinwag wasn’t a good look.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, at 22:56 30 Jul

    Let’s go for the series tomorrow and put Rassie back in his box. Go Go Lions!!

  • Comment posted by Jonvey, at 23:34 30 Jul

    Why do the Boks have the water boy doing the media briefings

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:37 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      The euros are over lass, nothing for you here

  • Comment posted by Scott, at 22:55 30 Jul

    World Cup winning coach to Desperate Dan in one week!

  • Comment posted by Tony F, at 23:29 30 Jul

    Sad. It’s the only way to describe Rassie’s behaviour.

    • Reply posted by OriginalTEQUILASURFER, at 23:37 30 Jul

      OriginalTEQUILASURFER replied:
      The euros are over lass, nothing for you here

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, at 23:17 30 Jul

    The Erasmus rant means we've got them on the run. THE most stupid coach in world rugby ever?

    • Reply posted by vvales, at 23:27 30 Jul

      vvales replied:
      Trust you to try and turn this into an athletics event…. What has running got to do with anything that Erasmus has said? I’ve read some silly posts in my time but that is outrageous in the extreme… the Boks never run from anything. Do you follow rugby,.. please apology to any SA readers.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured