Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has played 92 times for Wales

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Dates: Saturday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

The British and Irish Lions insist they have followed all the correct protocols after selecting Dan Biggar to face South Africa in Saturday's second Test.

Fly-half Biggar was forced off the field as the Lions won the first Test 22-17 after suffering a head injury.

Progressive Rugby, a non-profit lobby group working to raise awareness of head injuries, have expressed concerns about Biggar's concussion history. external-link

Forwards coach Robin McBryde confirmed Biggar is poised to start.

Progressive Rugby are also concerned about Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones stating he was unaware his Wales team-mate "was carrying anything".

Friday's contact session was the final stage to prove Biggar has recovered from the concussion sustained in the first Test.

McBryde read out a Lions statement in the final press conference before Saturday's second Test.

The statement said: "Dan Biggar will complete his graduated return to play today with his final contact session ahead of the match on Saturday.

"He has been symptom-free since his post-match head injury assessment and has remained symptom-free throughout the process.

"He has been monitored daily by two consultant sport physicians and has also been reviewed by an independent concussion consultant.

"This process has been successfully utilised to allow for independent verification of the medical management undertaken in all concussion cases during the tour in South Africa to date.

"All players will have an individualised and highly integrated approach to the management with a multitude of factors being taken into consideration.

"Our players' health remains the absolute priority and we continue to deliver the highest level of care independent of any match regardless of its importance."