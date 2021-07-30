Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales and one Test for the British and Irish Lions

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the autumn internationals after Ospreys confirmed their captain is out until Christmas because of a shoulder injury.

Tipuric suffered the problem in the British and Irish Lions victory over Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June, ruling him out of the South Africa tour.

He will be sidelined until December.

"We are gutted for Justin to get injured whilst representing the Lions, the pinnacle of any player's career," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones also suffered a similar injury in the same game at Murrayfield but managed to join up with the tourists in South Africa less than three weeks later.

Tipuric's injury is more severe though and he will miss Wales' autumn programme against New Zealand, Fiji, South Africa and Australia after being denied a third Lions tour.

Justin Tipuric leaves the field at Murrayfield after playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in June 2021

The Ospreys back-rower will also be absent for the beginning of the inaugural United Rugby Championship campaign in late September and the start of the Champions Cup campaign.

Tipuric, 31, is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Ospreys medical team.

"To lose him for a long period will leave a void in our team as a player and a leader, which we will have to fill," added Booth.

"He has started the rehab process and has already had some positive consultation on the road to recovery. He is extremely professional and diligent as you would expect from someone of his standing.

"As with all injured players, it's important we support him through this period and look forward to having him available when he is good and ready."