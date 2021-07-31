South Africa 27-9 British and Irish Lions: Springboks level series in fiery encounter

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Makazole Mapimpi scores a try
Makazole Mapimpi's try gave South Africa a lead they never relinquished
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test
South Africa: (6) 27
Tries: Mapimpi, Am Con: Pollard Pens: Pollard 5
British and Irish Lions: (9) 9
Pens: Biggar 3

The British and Irish Lions' series with South Africa will go to a decider after the Springboks won a fiery second Test 27-9 at Cape Town Stadium.

The Lions led after a cagey first half as Dan Biggar's three penalties trumped Handre Pollard's two, while a player from each side went to the sin-bin.

But a stylish Makazole Mapimpi try gave the world champions a narrow two-point lead at the start of the second half.

The hosts continued to dominate and Lukhanyo Am's score sealed victory.

Pollard scored three more penalties to further put the Lions in their place after the tourists won the first Test 22-17.

Both sides will have to raise their level once again in what promises to be a thrilling series decider on Saturday, 7 August.

Referee O'Keeffe forced into the limelight

Ben O'Keeffe speaks to Siya Kolisi and Alun Wyn Jones
Referee Ben O'Keeffe spoke to both captains as tensions rose between the two sides

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had made himself the centre of attention during the week by posting an unprecedented hour-long video monologue critiquing referee Nic Berry's work in the Lions' opening win.

Erasmus' act also threw the spotlight on Ben O'Keeffe, who took charge of the second Test.

The New Zealander was put through his paces by two emotionally charged sides, with 40 minutes of first-half playing time taking 62 minutes to complete because of stoppages needed for officiating decisions.

Tensions boiled over after just two minutes as Alun Wyn Jones and Eben Etzebeth stared each other down and players from both sides faced off around them.

Pollard and Biggar exchanged penalties, before an uncharacteristic miss by the South Africa 10 as the Lions took a 6-3 lead.

Then the story became as much about the players leaving the field as those still on it. First 2019 world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit exited with a shoulder injury, replaced by the much less experienced Kwagga Smith.

The Lions were dealt a bigger blow when Duhan Van der Merwe was given a yellow card for his trip on Cheslin Kolbe.

But Kolbe followed two minutes later after he took Conor Murray out in the air - an action that prompted players from both sides to pile into another scrap and a telling off for both captains from O'Keeffe, who promised more yellow cards if the behaviour continued.

Pollard levelled things with an impressive 54m kick, before the Lions had a try ruled out as Siya Kolisi held the ball up when Robbie Henshaw tried to get it to ground after taking a chip ahead.

The tourists were brought back for an earlier penalty and Biggar slotted his third to give the Lions a three-point advantage at the break.

Players in a scrap
Tensions boiled over with players from both sides piling into scuffles

Resurgent South Africa claim victory

The Lions were hoping to go 2-0 up in a series for the first time since 1997 - the year the tourists last claimed a series win in South Africa.

Warren Gatland's side had turned a 12-3 deficit into victory in the opening Test but the tables were turned this time around.

Pollard began the game-changing move as he faked a long pass then pulled back and chipped the ball across to Mapimpi, who sliced inside the cover to score.

The fly-half's missed conversion could have proved costly when Biggar got another shot on goal, but the Lions 10's effort hit the left post and bounced backwards.

Biggar tested the Springboks with high balls but they were up for the challenge and when Faf de Klerk sent a few back, it was the Lions who faltered.

The Sale scrum-half chipped a ball through for Am and the centre's grounding was perhaps O'Keeffe's most contentious decision.

Am managed to reach the ball before it went dead and South African television match official Marius Jonker brought up replays of the Springbok touching the ball down with his forearm.

O'Keeffe deemed it to be a controlled grounding and any hope the Lions had of getting back into the game was further extinguished by nine points from Pollard's boot.

Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones gathered his players into a huddle at full-time for what was undoubtedly a rousing speech as they turn their attention to a high-stakes decider.

Line-ups

British & Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Harris, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones, Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, Faletau, Price, Farrell, Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Du Toit, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, De Jager, Van Staden, Smith, H Jantjies, Willemse.

Comments

Join the conversation

753 comments

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:24

    Poor today, there will be some changes for next week for sure. Starting with willians at 15 & Adams on wing instead of DVDM.

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 19:32

      josh replied:
      Drop vdm when Watson done absolutely nothing all day except from drop the ball? He has been anonymous in both tests.

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 19:23

    MOM- Erasmus, he totally got in the refs head.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rassie Erasmus pulled off a blinder in beating Gatland at his own mind games. So will we now see Gatland produce an hour long rant about the officials during this second test about why the South African player was allowed to stay on the pitch after punching the Lions player. And about the second South African try which was not grounded properly

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:22

    Hogg can’t catch a cold.

    • Reply posted by DocuDrama, today at 19:29

      DocuDrama replied:
      Good. We want him to be fit for next week.

  • Comment posted by RodG, today at 19:26

    Worst test match in history, completely dominated by officials checking and rechecking every possible infringement. Direct result of intervention by Erasmus. If rugby referees are going to be judged in this manner, we can kiss goodbye to the game we love. Next week is going to be a similar version with microscopic overview of every decision. I hope World Rugby get a grip and sanction against this.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 19:30

      Rizla replied:
      Well if the refs were fair in the first game, we wouldn't have this situation now.

  • Comment posted by F6ckedoffviewer, today at 19:27

    Worst Lions test I’ve seen, so disappointed as no rugby was played from both sides. Not once did I see phase play or any attacks from lions back line. Back 3 need to change, no competition in the high ball. Hope final test will see some rugby played.

    • Reply posted by NT, today at 19:55

      NT replied:
      Absolute kick fest very little rugby played and with a 40 minute 1st half lasting about 60 mins

  • Comment posted by TangoLima, today at 19:27

    Very poor performance from the Lions. End of.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That was the poorest i have seen from a Lions team since Clive Woodward was head coach

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 19:25

    DVDM just seems like a poor man's George North. How he gets in ahead of Adams is beyond me

    • Reply posted by jambo25, today at 20:21

      jambo25 replied:
      One eyedness thy name is Welshnesss.

  • Comment posted by Colin Allcars, today at 19:27

    Need Wyn Jones, Liam Williams and probably Josh Adams.

  • Comment posted by troberts3891, today at 19:24

    Terrible performance by the backs apart from Henshaw.

    Love everything Gatland has done for the Lions and Wales....but if you are are going to play a kick and chase game you need Liam Williams!

    Credit to SA, they were great in the 2nd half.

    • Reply posted by Malky81, today at 19:36

      Malky81 replied:
      Henshaw was one of the worst! Awful in the air and gave away multiple penalties.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 19:24

    Play Price next time

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Price is Right

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 19:26

    Despite an atrocious performance from the officials the lions never deserved that. The whole backline needs ripping up. Murray to slow, back 3 can't catch to save their life and all we did was play in to SA's game. Disappointed that we didn't go out there and play our own game instead of trying to match SA in a physical battle. Big changes needed for next week!

    • Reply posted by aenimasb, today at 19:35

      aenimasb replied:
      I would disagree about Murray. He stood up well to the Boks pack and Lions look measured when he was over the ball. Price was going backwards when he came on, yes, but he faltered enormously under the strain.

  • Comment posted by 34512gthbcr, today at 19:25

    I don't like to write critical posts, but that was a clueless performance from the Lions, especially in the second half. The officials didn't cover themselves in glory either. Let's hope for better next week.

    • Reply posted by al1612, today at 19:37

      al1612 replied:
      astonishingly dull tactics. Is that all we are capable of?

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 19:30

    A poor performance from the Lions in the 2nd half. Credit for SA to stepping it up this week.

    Kolbe should have gone though. O'Keefe claims Murray lands on his back, which is absolutely ridiculous.

    Even as a Scot, it might be time to drop Hogg, DvdM and even Watson. They all had a poor game under the high ball. Get Adams, Williams and Russell in.

    • Reply posted by Grand Master T, today at 19:35

      Grand Master T replied:
      I thought that Kolbe was a yellow/red - the only redeeming factor was that he never took his eye off the ball and had his arms out to catch it. He never went for Murray, who just had a better/higher leap. Timing.

  • Comment posted by factotum, today at 19:23

    We need at least 2 new backs starting next week. I haven't seen such poor attempts at catching in a test rugby match.

    • Reply posted by ewentm, today at 19:38

      ewentm replied:
      Finn to get much needed invention in to the side

  • Comment posted by SquintIV, today at 19:23

    Lions should’ve been playing 14…

    • Reply posted by factotum, today at 19:25

      factotum replied:
      Maybe but we should be beating them 15 v 15

  • Comment posted by Billy Eye Doll, today at 19:23

    No complaints , beaten by the better team on the day , roll on next week

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I still dont know how Rassie Erasmus allowed to produce an hour long rant about the match official and not get done for it. And then is allowed to go onto the pitch at every opportunity to talk to the players when he is the water carrier

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 19:36

    I find it funny that Hogg/VDM are highlighted for being dropped, yet nobody mentions Watson when he was the worst of all of them in the air. Hogg had a couple of excellent takes in the air, despite dropping some as well. I cant recall Watson catching anything and was arguably at fault for last weeks try as well.

    • Reply posted by arsenal13, today at 19:37

      arsenal13 replied:
      Agree everyone of them were shocking not one player had pass marks

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 19:22

    Even David Attenborough would've marvelled how the Springbok killed the Lion in the air. Changes needed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They have a saying in South Africa. If Plan A does not work. Then go back to Plan A again but do it better

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 19:29

    That was abysmal. SA thoroughly deserved their win and completely dominated the second half.

    What exactly is the point in Gregor Townsend being there as attack coach? The Lions dont seem interested in using their backs in an attacking sense. The Lions tried to beat SA at their own game and got smashed. I dont think any player from the starting 15 bar Furlong, could complain if they were dropped.

    • Reply posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 19:37

      TheTruthWillOut replied:
      I agree - you almost don't need backs - play 15 forwards

  • Comment posted by Colin Allcars, today at 19:23

    So we did need Liam Williams after all.

    • Reply posted by Malky81, today at 19:36

      Malky81 replied:
      He'd have been just as bad.

