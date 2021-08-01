Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Lions are aiming for a series victory in South Africa for the first time since 1997

The British and Irish Lions will be a different beast in the South Africa series decider, Alun Wyn Jones has warned.

The skipper also believes heads will roll after the Springboks' 27-9 victory in the second Test in Cape Town.

"Everyone is aware that Gats [Warren Gatland] will make changes," said Jones, adding he is "notorious" for it.

"There will probably be an opportunity for some and I have a feeling that people want to put it right."

South Africa scored 21 unanswered points in a dominant second half performance to level the series, as the Lions fell to their heaviest defeat since the 2005 tour of New Zealand.

"From the outside it probably looked like a backlash, but from where I'm sitting here we didn't help ourselves," said Jones.

"Parts of the game that were prevalent and positive from last week weren't there, particularly in the second half.

"They probably did to us what we wanted to do to them."

But the 35-year-old is convinced they can turn it around for the third and final test on Saturday, 7 August.

"It's obviously going to be the biggest week of the tour now," he said.

"There has been a lot said about a wounded Springbok but I think the Lions have taken a dent and we need to put it right.

"Immediately after the game we got together and said we had to stick together. There was a lot of eye contact."

This is the third consecutive Lions tour that has gone down to a series decider, after Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017.

"People ask about comparisons with previous tours. You can't compare different weeks, different opposition," said Jones, who is playing in his fourth tour.

"It will be interesting to see what Gats does with the team. But definitely it's going to be a big week."

The world champions will be boosted by the return of Duane Vermeulen for the third Test. The experienced number eight missed the first two with an ankle injury, but has since joined up with the squad.

Jaden Hendrikse has also been called up as additional scrum half cover.