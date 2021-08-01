Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The incident is alleged to have happened in the second half of Saturday's second Test

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged bite during Saturday's second Test defeat by South Africa, World Rugby has announced.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a ruck in the 64th minute of the 27-9 loss at Cape Town Stadium.

Sinckler, 28, could face a minimum 12-week ban if the citing is upheld at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The teams will meet again in a series decider on Saturday.

England international Sinckler is the only player to be cited after a fiery encounter which included several flashpoints.

Lions full-back Stuart Hogg earlier "categorically denied" biting Willie le Roux after allegations "surfaced online".

The Scot said he was "annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation".