Kyle Sinckler has been selected among the replacements for the British and Irish Lions' third and final Test against South Africa

A citing against British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler for an alleged bite in the second Test against South Africa has been dismissed, say World Rugby.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a ruck in the 64th minute of the 27-9 loss at Cape Town Stadium.

Sinckler, 28, denied he had committed the offence and has been cleared of any foul play after an investigation.

He is free to play in Saturday's final Test after being named on the bench.

"Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play," said World Rugby in a statement.

"On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately."

Speaking before the verdict, Lions head coach Warren Gatland said there was "nothing clear on any of the video evidence" he had seen.

Lions full-back Stuart Hogg had also "categorically denied" biting Willie le Roux in the same match after allegations "surfaced online".

The Scot said he was "annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation".