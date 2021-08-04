Ethan Lewis: Saracens sign hooker from Cardiff
Premiership club Saracens have signed forward Ethan Lewis on a permanent deal from Cardiff.
The 27-year-old hooker joined the north London club midway through last season and made one appearance as Sarries won promotion from the Championship.
Lewis, a former Wales Under-20 international, has agreed a two-year contract at the StoneX Stadium.
"Ethan is a hard-working player who has impressed us during his time here," director of rugby Mark McCall said.