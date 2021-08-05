Hooker Ken Owens came off the Lions bench last week but has been promoted to the starting XV for Saturday's deciding third Test

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - third Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

It has taken a while but Wales hooker Ken Owens will finally make his first British and Irish Lions Test start on Saturday in the series decider against South Africa.

Owens is on his second tour and has made four Lions international appearances from the bench after playing second fiddle to England duo Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Now after 82 Wales caps, which includes three World Cups, two Grand Slams and four Six Nations titles, the 34-year-old Scarlets skipper will at last have a treasured Lions number two jersey.

"It is my first start which I am hugely proud of and a Test series decider against the world champions is right up there as one of the biggest games in my career," said Owens.

"Starting is a slightly different role but the fundamentals of the game are the same. The way we are going to want to start this Test match is very similar to creating that impact around the team later on.

"It's about being accurate, bringing that energy early on and making sure the set-piece is in a good place to give us the opportunity to do what we want to do."

Owens will pack down in the front-row alongside Scarlets team-mate Wyn Jones who was due to make his Lions Test debut in the first match before a shoulder injury ruled him out of the opening two games.

"I was hugely proud of Wyn getting the call in the first place and devastated a couple of days later when he was ruled out," said Owens.

"I'm glad he's managed to get himself back to fitness and got that starting jersey. He has been outstanding for Scarlets and Wales over the last couple of years and it's great to have the opportunity to play for the Lions."

Owens knows though that, along with Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong, trying to gain at least parity with the strong Springboks scrum presents its challenges for the new-look Lions trio.

"We know the challenge they bring, it is something they pride themselves on and something we pride ourselves on," said Owens.

"The set piece was pretty good the week before, we didn't get some stuff right last week so we know there are fixes.

"Myself and Wyn come into start and freshen things up. It's is going to be a huge challenge for us but we are confident in our ability."

Alun Wyn Jones will play his 12th successive British and Irish Lions Test on Saturday in his fourth series

The last two Lions series have gone to a decider with the tourists defeating Australia convincingly eight years ago when Alun Wyn Jones was captain for the Sydney success and Warren Gatland was head coach.

"Alun Wyn and Warren have been there and done it, they've seen it all," added Owens.

"Having them around the place and their experience, it's huge. It's rubbed off on everybody in the way we've prepared and everyone has been committed to this week. That has been led by Warren and Alun Wyn.

"Warren is very calm, he knows how to get the best out of the players whether it's a small conversation here or there.

"He has been at his best with that stuff this week. You can sense the confidence and experience he brings by the way he enters team meetings and the way he talks."

Owens was involved heavily in the series decider four years ago against New Zealand. He was caught up in a late controversial incident that saw the All Blacks awarded a scrum rather than a penalty after the Wales hooker was deemed offside.

The match ended in a draw and the series was tied. That levelled series scenario will be the same again this weekend with no plans for extra time, despite Gatland hinting this week it could be something that is looked at.

"It was strange right at the end of the game against New Zealand, everybody not really knowing what was happening but they were the rules," said Owens.

"We haven't spoken about a draw this week for us. We are concentrating on the victory."

Despite the Springboks dominance last weekend when they levelled the series, Owens insists Lions' success is possible.

"The confidence is still there and we know and trust our processes and what we are trying to achieve," said Owens.

"We are here for a huge decider and are in a good place. We know the challenge coming from South Africa because they are going in the same position, so it all bodes well for a great finale."