Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been in the midst of Lions preparations for Saturday's third Test with South Africa

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - third Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Former Wales prop Graham Price says he is happy with Alun Wyn Jones sharing his British and Irish Lions Wales record of 12 Test appearances.

When Jones leads the tourists against South Africa in Saturday's series decider, the lock will play his 12th successive Lions international - over four series - to equal Price's tally.

Price set his mark on the tours of 1977, 1980 and 1983.

"I don't mind sharing it with somebody of his stature," said Price.

"He has every other record so why shouldn't he have that record as well.

"I am getting more publicity now with sharing the record with Alun Wyn Jones than I had when I set it."

Jones, 35, will become the first Lion to play in every Test in four consecutive series spanning 12 years, with Price achieving his accolade on a hat-trick of tours covering six years.

Former Ireland lock Willie John McBride holds the record of most Tests with 17 over five tours but he did not play in every Test in four consecutive series like Jones.

Jones is the most capped international of all time as he prepares to play his 160th Test, with his dozen Lions appearances added alongside his 148 games for Wales.

His Lions record is all the more remarkable after Jones dislocated his shoulder in the warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield, with his tour appearing to be over after returning home instead of flying out to South Africa.

Three weeks later Jones flew out to meet up with the squad after completing his remarkable recovery and is set to start all three Tests.

Lions backs coach and Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has worked with Jones for the first time and has been impressed by the Wales lock.

"If it was just a standard come out on tour, play your way into a Test series and get that 12th cap, it's an amazing and unique achievement, especially in the professional environment," said Townsend.

"But when you add in the fact that he's been injured in the first game and had to fight back and work really hard, come in and play so well in the first Test, it just shows you what a human being he is, never mind a rugby player.

"We feel so proud to have him with us and we want to see a win for him, but also a performance that he can look back on with a lot of fond memories when he's got a pipe and slippers in a few years' time."