Frank Lomani: Northampton Saints sign Fiji scrum-half
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints have signed Fiji international scrum-half Frank Lomani from Australian side Melbourne Rebels.
The 25-year-old has 17 Test caps, playing in the 2019 World Cup and in a series against New Zealand this summer.
Lomani played 25 Super Rugby games for the Rebels and joins Fiji team-mates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Franklin's Gardens.
"I hope I can develop my skills and improve all-round on the field playing Northern Hemisphere rugby," he said.
Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "Frank plays the game with a smile on his face and is capable of creating opportunities from anywhere on the park."
