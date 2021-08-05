Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Frank Lomani is expected to arrive at Northampton in time for their Premiership opener against Gloucester on 18 September

Northampton Saints have signed Fiji international scrum-half Frank Lomani from Australian side Melbourne Rebels.

The 25-year-old has 17 Test caps, playing in the 2019 World Cup and in a series against New Zealand this summer.

Lomani played 25 Super Rugby games for the Rebels and joins Fiji team-mates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Franklin's Gardens.

"I hope I can develop my skills and improve all-round on the field playing Northern Hemisphere rugby," he said. external-link

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "Frank plays the game with a smile on his face and is capable of creating opportunities from anywhere on the park."