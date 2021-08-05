Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hooker Taylor Davies has made 34 appearances for Scarlets

Dragons have confirmed hooker Taylor Davies has rejoined the region on a season-long loan from Scarlets.

The 26-year-old links up with the Gwent region for a second spell with immediate effect.

Davies first joined Dragons in April 2021 to bolster the front-row options at Rodney Parade towards the end of last season.

The Swansea-born forward made three appearances for the region in the Rainbow Cup.