Tom Wyatt played in all 10 of Cornish Pirates matches in last season's truncated Championship campaign

Cornish Pirates have signed six players from Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs on dual-registration deals.

Props Alfie Petch, 20, and James Kenny, 22, both join the Championship club for the first time having featured in the Premiership last season.

Centre Tom Wyatt, 21 is one of four players returning to the club having played in the second tier last season.

Former Namibia Under-20 prop Patrick Schickerling and locks Lewis Pearson and Cory Teague also join the squad.

The club have also announced that Nicolas De Battista will captain the side this season with John Stevens vice-captain.