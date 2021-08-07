Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richie Mo'unga converted his interception try to give the All Blacks a 23-8 lead on 52 minutes

Bledisloe Cup: Game 1 - Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand 33 (16) Tries: Reece, Mo'unga, Havili, McKenzie. Cons: Mo'unga (2). Pens: Mo'unga (3). Australia 25 (8) Tries: Kellaway, Banks (2), Uelese. Cons: Lolesio. Pens: Lolesio.

New Zealand held off Australia to win 33-25 in the opening Test of the 2021 Bledisloe Cup series in Auckland.

Despite an error-strewn first half, the All Blacks led 16-8 at the break after a Sevu Reece try right on half-time.

Three second-half tries put the game beyond the Wallabies, but the visitors replied with three of their own late on to finish four apiece.

Kicking ultimately cost Australia as Noah Lolesi made just two of his seven efforts at goal at a windy Eden Park.

"It shows how tough these games are," said New Zealand captain Sam Whitelock. "We had the game under control so we're disappointed we let Australia back in it."

New Zealand have won the Bledisloe Cup for the last 18 years and the Wallabies have not won at Eden Park since 1986.

They have not won any Tests across the Tasman against the All Blacks since 2001 and dropped three players for breaking a team curfew in Auckland - winger Marika Koroibete, number eight Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa'amausili.

But after three Richie Mo'unga penalties for the hosts, Lolesi replied with a penalty before Hunter Paisami burst through from a lineout just inside New Zealand's half and he had Andrew Kellaway in support to score the game's opening try on 36 minutes.

And not only did Lolesi spurn the chance to put Australia in front as he missed the conversion, but they gave the All Blacks the opportunity to stretch their lead - a penalty giving them the platform to force a try from Reece and open up a two-score buffer.

Five minutes after the restart, Reece rounded off a thrilling breakaway move from his side's own five-metre line, but the try was chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up.

Moments after Lolesio pulled a 50-metre penalty wide, Mo'unga intercepted Paisami's pass out wide and ran in unopposed from 70 metres.

From rucks just a few metres from the Australian line, half-back Aaron Smith, on his 100th cap, made pinpoint passes for David Havili and Damian McKenzie to stretch over either side of the hour mark, making it 33-8.

Australia cut the deficit with 11 minutes left, laying on a first Test try for Tom Banks, who then claimed his second six minutes later from Lolesio's kick.

Jordan Uelese also crossed from a lineout drive after the final siren to give the visitors hope for game two, also in Auckland next Saturday. The three-match series concludes in Perth on 28 August.

Teams

New Zealand: McKenzie, Reece, Liernert-Brown, Havili, R. Ioane, Mo'unga, Smith, Bower, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, A. Ioane, Papali'i, Savea.

Replacements: B. Barrett, Weber, Tu'inukuafe, Taukeiaho, Ta'avao-Matau, Tuipulotu, Jacobson. Not Used: J. Barrett.

Australia: Banks, Petaia, Ikitau, Paisami, Kellaway, Lolesio, McDermott, Slipper, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Swain, Salakaia-Loto, Valetini, Hooper, Wilson.

Replacements: Hodge, To'omua, Gordon, Bell, Uelese, Tupou, Philip, McReight.