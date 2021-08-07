The Lions won the first Test, but lost the second to take the series to a decider

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - third Test South Africa: (6) 19 Try: Kolbe; Pens: Pollard 2, Steyn 2; Con: Pollard British and Irish Lions: (10) 16 Try: Owens; Pens: Russell 3; Con: Russell

The British and Irish Lions lost an agonisingly close series decider to South Africa as Morne Steyn's late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.

Steyn, 37, landed the kick that decided the 2009 series and proved little had changed as he put the Springboks ahead with two minutes left.

The Lions led at half-time after Ken Owens' try and composed kicking from replacement fly-half Finn Russell.

Cheslin Kolbe crossed and from there it was all down to the goal-kickers.

Russell - who came on for an injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute - landed a long-range effort to tie things at 13-13 with 18 minutes remaining.

He and Steyn then traded kicks, before the Springbok 10 dealt the final blow to add a Lions series win to their 2019 World Cup success.

Russell rises to occasion in first half

It felt as if there was much more than a series on the line coming into the decider, with the build-up focused on the unentertaining style of the first two Tests and complaints from both sides about officiating.

The decider did at least deliver on late drama, but with just six tries scored across the series questions may remain over the ability of the game to attract new fans in its current guise.

The early entrance of Russell after Biggar departed with what looked like an injury to his right leg suggested the Lions might be forced to move to a more exciting gameplan than the reliance on physicality and kicking of the first two Tests.

The Scotland 10 - often labelled a maverick for his canny kicking for both club Racing 92 and country - looked composed as he took to the field with a smile for each of his team-mates.

Russell had not played for five weeks because of an Achilles injury but looked undisturbed as he sent a penalty straight through the middle of the posts.

That would be his last kick on goal of the first half as the Lions showed ambition, sending a kickable penalty to the corner to set up Owens' try in a driving maul before nailing the conversion.

The Lions looked confident with the ball in hand and Russell sent two more opportunities for three points to the corner - a good idea at the time that was perhaps proved foolish by the final scoreline.

Pollard did no such thing and instead kept his side within four points after a second successful penalty before half-time.

