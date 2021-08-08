Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 32 internationals for Wales and was the top scorer at the 2019 World Cup

If anybody will have some perspective on the narrow defeat of a British and Irish Lions series against South Africa, it will be Wales wing Josh Adams.

The Lions lost 19-16 to a 78th-minute Morne Steyn penalty in the third and deciding Test in Cape Town.

Adams will return to his new family following the birth of his baby girl Lottie while he was on tour to South Africa.

"That's the next thing now, I am looking forward to seeing them on Monday and starting life as a Dad," said Adams.

Ten days before the first Test, the Cardiff wing pulled out just before the game against South Africa A to watch his partner Georgia give birth to their child on his iPhone.

Adams knew this could be the scenario when he decided to go on the tour.

After the elation of becoming a father for the first time, he had to cope with the disappointment of missing out on selection for the first two Lions Tests, despite scoring eight tries in his first three tour games.

"It started off quite smoothly but as the due date got closer, you are a bit more nervy about when she was going to go into labour," said Adams.

"After a day or two of it all settling and knowing they were both okay, it was all focus on the first Test.

"I think the boys who got selected thoroughly deserved their spot. I've kept my head down for the past two weeks and made sure I put in a conscious effort to get better and thankfully I got my opportunity now.

"It was brilliant. Everything that's happened throughout the tour, to finally be able to say I am a Test Lion is a fantastic feeling and I am proud to have joined a club of special players."

Defeat did still hurt though, especially as South Africa beat the Lions by the same scoreline the Springboks inflicted on Wales during the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan.

"To come so close again, three points, is pretty gutting," added Adams.

"With all the hard work we have put in, I thought we deserved more. But that's how rugby is sometimes, and hats off to South Africa.

"I have come within three points twice in two pretty important matches, a World Cup semi-final and a Lions series decider.

"From previously being quite successful against South Africa with Wales and now agonisingly losing to them twice. They deserved their win."

The wing insists any missed opportunities will not be dwelt on.

"What's the point?" asked Adams.

"There are moments in the game that you have to take and you don't. But you can't rewind time. There's no point in dwelling on things, so let's move on."

Adams could have had a chance to score in the first-half but was not released by Wales full-back Liam Williams.

"I didn't quite look what was in front of me but to be fair I think South Africa defended that well," added Adams.

"That is one moment of many we maybe could have taken during the game and that is just the way things go sometimes."

Adams, 26, insists the Lions concept must continue in the professional era and hopes to travel to Australia in four years for a second tour which should be more conventional.

"Personally it's been a fantastic experience," said Adams.

"I've learned a lot from the other players, not just the new coaches. I've learned from the players I trained with. I am certainly a better player and person from leaving this tour.

"It is vital the Lions continue for as long as possible. It is a unique organisation that comes around every four years and the elite from the northern hemisphere get to represent this prestigious club.

"It's the pinnacle of rugby union for the British and Irish boys. It's an amazing experience. It's very difficult to sum up and portray my feelings. You have to experience it yourself. In a simple word, it's amazing.

"It has made me hungry to kick on and try to get selected for the next tour in four years' time.

"I know it is a long way away and many things can happen in that period of time, you just don't know but if I was still playing well and still available to represent the Lions again, it would be incredible."