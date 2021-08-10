Niamh Terry played at full-back, wing and centre for Exeter last season

Wales internationals Meg Davies, Abbie Fleming and Niamh Terry have agreed new deals to stay at Exeter for the forthcoming Premier 15s season.

Lock Fleming, 25, played 11 times for the Chiefs while versatile back Terry, 21, scored two tries in 10 appearances.

Scrum-half Davies, 19, played three times last season.

"Each of them had a real input into last season and you could see as the season went on, they just got better," said Exeter boss Susie Appleby.

"That form was then rewarded with call-ups for all of them into the Welsh Six Nations squad and they brought that confidence from that back into camp, which was fantastic.

"Like with all the girls, though, we're now expecting them to kick on and improve even further this season. We know what they are capable of but, at the same time, we know there is real growth in all of them," she told the club website.