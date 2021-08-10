George Worth: Leicester Tigers released back from contract
Leicester Tigers have released utility back George Worth from his contract by mutual agreement.
The 24-year-old made 62 appearances for the Premiership club but spent the 2021 Australian season on loan with Melbourne Super Rebels.
He returned to Welford Road for training ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
"An opportunity has come up for George and, after discussions with him, we have chosen not to stand his way," said head coach Steve Borthwick.