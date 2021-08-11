Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland edged out Scotland 18-14 in the 2020 Six Nations

The Europe qualifier for next year's World Cup will take place in September as Scotland and Ireland vie for a place at the finals.

Following its postponement last year, the event will be staged at Parma's Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, with Italy and Spain also competing.

The tournament will be round-robin, with the winners booking a place in New Zealand.

The runners-up in Italy will enter a final qualification tournament.

Samoa, the second placed team from Asian qualifying and the winners of a South America/Africa play-off will compete in that repechage.

England, Wales, France, Australia, South Africa, Canada, United States and Fiji are already assured of places, along with hosts and holders New Zealand, for the finals, which run from 8 October-12 November, 2022.

Scotland and Ireland did not meet in a truncated Six Nations in April, while the Scots suffered a 41-20 home defeat to Italy.

Ireland beat Italy 25-5 in the third place play-off.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: "Despite the challenges of the past year, our goal of World Cup qualification has remained the same.

"The squad continued to work hard after the end of the Six Nations and following a two week break in July, they have stepped up the intensity and are looking forward to another preparation camp in Largs next week.

"With the tournament on the horizon, our focus now is to turn the hard work into solid performances on the pitch."