Viliami Taulani (right) featured for Tonga against Samoa last month

Premiership champions Harlequins have signed Tonga back-row forward Viliami Taulani from Waikato Chiefs.

The 24-year-old has played for the Chiefs in both Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa, and has also featured for Counties Manukau in New Zealand.

"He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand," senior coach Tabai Matson told the club website. external-link

"He has a great ability to put his team on the front foot and he is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby."