Zoe Harrison made her England debut against Canada in 2017

England fly-half Zoe Harrison has signed a new deal with Saracens ahead of the upcoming Premier 15s season.

The 23-year-old, who made her England debut in 2017 and has gone on to win 30 caps, has been on a full-time contract with the national team since 2019.

She started both of Saracens' victorious Premier 15s finals in 2018 and 2019, scoring two tries in against Harlequins in 2019.

Harrison has played 67 times for Saracens since the 2016-17 season.

"Zoe is another local girl and has proven herself to be one of the most talented number 10's in the country," head coach Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"It has been great to see her continue to grow and develop, and her ability to manage games will stand us in good stead."

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that England prop Bryony Cleall, Eloise Hayward, Kay Searcy, Georgie Lingham and Molly Morrissey have all left.

Between them they had played more than 100 times for the club.