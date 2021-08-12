Jonathan Davies has won 91 caps for Wales, scoring 16 tries

For around 18 months now, Welsh rugby has felt incomplete.

After the pandemic had rendered the Principality Stadium empty and silent, a little normality trickled back this summer as up to 8,000 fans were allowed in for matches against Canada and Argentina.

It was a heartening sight but still not the same, a cavernous imitation of the usual explosion of noise and colour that comes with a 75,000 crowd packed into the towering arena.

The absence of that assault on the senses has created a sense of yearning, particularly for those in the midst of it, the players.

So when international rugby returns to Cardiff in October with the visit of New Zealand, Jonathan Davies speaks for all his Wales team-mates when he says playing in front of a capacity crowd once again will feel better than ever.

"On a personal note, I've struggled massively with not having crowds," Davies explains.

"It's one of the best things about being a professional rugby player, getting the bus into the ground, seeing the fans and when you come out to sing the anthem seeing all those red jerseys.

"When you've played a number of regional games and Test matches, there are certain things that spark you.

"Playing for your country you've always got that spark, getting the bus from the Vale [Hotel, Wales' training base] and seeing all fans, you know it's showtime then. That's when you get that added little bit of adrenaline and I personally found it difficult without crowds.

"It's the added pressure of performing in front of thousands that boys love, and it's not quite the same when the stands are empty."

Wales adapted better than most to playing behind closed doors, winning this year's Six Nations after an edition of the famous old tournament unlike any other.

Coaches and players often referred to 'creating their own atmosphere' in the absence of partisan support, though Davies hopes never to play in such circumstances again.

"I think people were trying to overthink it," he says. "Certain teams would turn up with 14, 15 travelling reserves just to create a bit more noise.

"But inevitably you have a job to do and if you perform and execute your role, that comes naturally, that buzz.

"Even in the summer, having 8,000 people there made a huge difference. Times that by 10 nearly [in the autumn] and it's going to be special."

Beating All Blacks 'not a unicorn'

With tickets going on sale on Thursday, the Welsh Rugby Union hopes to sell out the Principality Stadium for the match against three-time world champions New Zealand on Saturday, 30 October.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, a fact which Davies and his players are tired of being reminded about - and eager to change.

"One of the historians here at the stadium said he was only a bump with his mum when Wales last beat New Zealand," Davies says.

"That shows how long ago it was, if an historian wasn't alive when Wales beat New Zealand last. It tells a tale.

"They are the hardest team to play against in world rugby, but it's the biggest challenge.

"I am fortunate to have beaten them on the [British and Irish] Lions tour [in 2017], but it would be great to beat them at home here.

"It's a massive challenge and you need a real 80-minute performance against them because they still execute their roles in those last 10 minutes whereas some teams tail off a bit.

"It's been long enough now and just to stop people talking about how long it's been would be nice.

"Once you have beaten New Zealand once and you know you can do it, it's not a unicorn or anything like that.

"You talk about doing a fitness test, you do it the first time and you think it's the hardest thing you've ever done. But you can guarantee when you do it in a few weeks' time, you will beat your score by a fair distance because you get used to doing it. It's making your mind comfortable in that situation."

Beating New Zealand would be monumental for Wales, arguably their finest achievement under head coach Wayne Pivac.

His has been a tenure of extreme highs and lows so far, with this year's Six Nations triumph preceded by a dismal 2020 in which Wales lost seven of their 10 matches.

Davies has endured his own individual challenges too, overcoming serious injuries to regain his fitness.

The 33-year-old Scarlets centre captained Wales for this summer's matches against Canada and Argentina and, after a testing 2020, he is looking forward to the season ahead.

"There were definitely huge positives to win the Six Nations again and captain my country," Davies says.

"But most players would think because of the difficulty of being in bubbles, everyone in lockdowns and not being able to see friends and family, it was probably one of the most difficult seasons everyone's been involved in. It was just the nature of the beast, you had to keep on going.

"Personally I felt coming back from a knee injury and picking up a bump just after Christmas wasn't ideal - but that's gone now.

"I've got an opportunity now to get back in with the Scarlets and hopefully hit the ground running - that's what I'm looking forward to. Park what happened last year and move on.

"You feel sorry for the boys who had their first caps behind closed doors. Hopefully that won't happen again."