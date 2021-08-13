Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan McCauley (left) and Sam Nixon join Josh Iosefa-Scott and Sean O'Brien as new signings this summer for Exeter

Exeter have signed Australian second-row Ryan McCauley and former Bath tight-head prop Sam Nixon.

The 24-year-old, who is a former Australia Under-20 international, has agreed a short-term deal.

He played 14 times for Perth-based Western Force in Super Rugby last season, having spent the previous four years in Sydney with the Waratahs.

Nixon, also 24, spent last season with French top-flight side Bayonne where he made 23 league appearances.

He has also had spells with Yorkshire Carnegie and Plymouth Albion in England.

"It'll be my first experience of rugby over in these parts, but I've watched games of the Chiefs and I know it's a very good and high standard over here," McCauley told the Exeter website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to learning from the other tight forwards here because there is a great calibre of players here.

"Also, I just can't wait to add to my skill-set around line-out, maul and scrum, especially as it's used a lot more over here."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Nixon's deal.

"For me, it's a dream come true to come back to the south west and play for a great club so close to home," the prop said.

"Over the years, I've come up against Exeter a few times and you know it's always going to be a tough test for you as an opponent.

"They've lead the way for a long time and just turning up for training here, you can see the standards are at a new level."