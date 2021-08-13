Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo Vukasinovic was involved in four games as a replacement last season

Wasps lock Theo Vukasinovic has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old arrived from London Scottish before the 2019-20 season and has made 11 first-team appearances.

A run of games last season was cut short when he suffered an Achilles injury in a 20-19 home defeat by Sale Sharks in March.

Under his new deal, he will spend part of next season on loan with Championship club Ampthill.

"It is great news that Theo has agreed a new contract with us," said head coach Lee Blackett. external-link

"He has already shown his potential during his two years at the club so far and we are looking forward to continuing his development at Wasps in the coming years.

"Theo was very unfortunate to pick up an Achilles injury back in March, when he was starting to get a run of games in the team. His recovery is coming along nicely, and we are looking forward to seeing him back out there in match action."

Wasps academy prop Zac Nearchou will also spend time on loan with Ampthill in 2021-22.